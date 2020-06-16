We at the Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope are appalled at the recent murder of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer.
Though this is far from the first time a person of color has been killed by those sworn to protect and serve, the cold, callous, senseless, and inhuman murder of George Floyd hit America at its core and has left us breathless.
We can no longer look the other way, denying that systemic racism exists and has profoundly impacted the lives of black men and women and people of color for more than 400 years.
We at NOAH grieve and pray with all the families who have lost loved ones to police brutality and the violence of white supremacy. We pray and stand in solidarity with everyone living in fear that they or their loved ones might be next.
As a social justice organization, NOAH upholds and affirms the rights of citizens to assemble and peacefully protest injustice. We understand the depth of the pain and emotions that many in our community experience when they see the evidence with their own eyes that their lives do not matter to many of those in authority.
We must not settle for what Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. called “a negative peace which is the absence of tension,” but instead demand “a positive peace which is the presence of justice.”
NOAH joins people of faith throughout the country and around the world in calling for immediate action to end police brutality and establish a public safety system that protects the lives of all people regardless of color.
We look forward to working with our local officials on a plan for accountability.
Niagara Organizing Alliance of Hope is a non-profit organization representing a coalition of faith, labor, and community organizations in Niagara County that are dedicated to pursuing direct action around social justice issues.
