The pandemic of the last year allowed me the opportunity to review and reflect upon 20 years of block club records from 1993 to 2014. I kept hearing the term “defund the police,” of which I question. Why? Block clubs worked with every police chief from Anthony Fera, Chris Carlin, Ernie Palmer, John Chella to Bryan DalPorto. We also worked with a multitude of respectful and competent officers in every department. All stood hand-in-hand and shoulder-to-shoulder with us in unity.
In review, I was captivated by the hundreds of front page Gazette articles illustrating the superior actions of the police during these years. Thousands of investigations, arrests, trials and incarcerations of gang members and criminals. Yes, those flooding our streets with crack, cocaine, ecstasy, pot, fentanyl, heroin, meth and opiates. These outstanding protectors of the public seized and removed drugs worth tens of millions. Thanks to these outstanding work of these brave officers the city would have experienced a multitude of addictions, violence, gun play, murder and death.
A great amount more than we experienced. Included was the seizure of thousands of illegal guns from pistols to AR-15's, rifles and sawed - off shotguns. Our police took down drug houses, houses of prostitution, gang houses, Meth manufacturing / cook and distribution houses, often putting their lives at risk of injury or death.
During this era, Niagara Falls had approximately 18 gangs, ranging from Bloods, Crips, Latin Kings to the 9th Street Boys. We also had wanna-be gangs that made them more prone to violence because they had something to prove. Gang beat-ins, robberies, burglaries and purse snatchings were the result of gang initiation. All were violent, carried illegal guns and protected their territory, wore their colors and addicted our friends, neighbors and children. Our police dismantled and sent many a criminal to prison.
So why are we demanding state and federal officials defund our protectors of the public?
The Niagara Falls Police worked with block club members in development of police and fire citizen academies, Operation Impact, Gun Buy-Back Days, Roving Anti-Crime Units, 19th Street Initiative, ZOOM, graffiti removal, purchase and distribution of gun-locks, to include distribution of auto theft prevention tools. Let's continue on the trail of great work, Safe-Shopping Days, officers on the streets, gang suppression units and disaster prevention planning in partnership with Citizen Corps, CERT Training, police bicycle patrols and block club's Annual Crime Nite- Out which drew up to 500+ citizens. They worked in partnership with Schools and block clubs in successful passage and implementation of Megan's Law for neighborhood notification of sex-offenders.
Hundreds of block club members were educated as to responding to crime, as to the who,what, when and how theory of criminal behavior surrounds us and what to do about it in identification and reporting. If you see something, don't hide with fear of snitching, the next life you may save may be your own!
Looking back gives us a sense of the “REAL HEROS” amongst us, yesterday, today and tomorrow. Every officer, whether street, traffic, detective, special assignment, administrative or court arrives to work each day to protect the citizens. I know in my heart of hearts that they have done just that and will continue to protect us and make feel safe in our homes and community. Take a moment to give them a round of applause, rather than a back hand.
Thirty years later, I still remain proud and continue to support the vast accomplishments and professional conduct that the police have done and continue to do in today's world. As a former Marine and NYS Corrections Officer, I say thank you. Looking through the prism of time of the hard working, dedicated, honest and the bravery of every police and fire officer who runs into danger, while we run away I say before judgement of our police ... walk a mile in their shoes. Yes ... walk into the domestic situations that turn violent, maybe perhaps a robbery in progress or a shooter with you in their sights.
Let us not destroy the integrity and fabric of law enforcement because of a few bad apples. Behavior of this type should not be tolerated but, don't throw out the baby with the bathwater. Is police reform necessary? It depends upon where one lives. In Niagara Falls, with the great leaders and officers we have had, I think not! I stand by all of our area law enforcement, today and tomorrow as I've done yesterday.
Thank you “Semfer Fidelis” and refund rather than defund.
Roger Spurback is the former 20-year president of Niagara Falls Block Club Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.