The City of Niagara Falls government has spent the last year and a half trying to implement a new ordinance regarding short-term rentals (STRs) often referred to as Airbnbs. City officials continue to insist that there is an STR issue that needs to be addressed. To date, the factual issue is their inability to do their job and enforce the current ordinance, negatively impacting legal operators.
Instead of focusing on the multitude of real issues (crime, blight, infrastructure), the city’s finite resources continue to be used to focus on what is not only a non-issue, but is actually an industry bringing economic improvement to the city and local small business owners.
During peak season the city is short between 4,000 to 8,000 hotel rooms a day. Each tourist visiting the city spends around $80 a day. That means thousands of tourists want to come here and spend hundreds of thousands of dollars a day. Because there’s literally no room at the inn, they end up taking those dollars elsewhere.
In addition to the economic benefit STRs provide, a recent study shows that a 10% increase in short-term rentals reduces crime in that same neighborhood by 2.5% (refer to The Effect of the Shared Economy on Crime Sept 28, 2020)
Instead of recognizing the improvement to our local economy that STRs have brought and acknowledging what studies have shown, council has decided to ignore the data and the very people they were elected to serve and represent.
A freedom of information act was filed over a year ago to obtain a list of complaints made either to police or code enforcement on STRs that, to this day remains unfulfilled, a violation of the law. Instead, a neighbor dispute has been used as an excuse to dredge up last year’s failed ordinance and try to ram it through. Despite lack of data or evidence, city officials have once again stomped on free enterprise and are now working to implement boundaries that will restrict tourists choices and prevent the even distribution of STR benefits throughout the city.
As evidence of their ineptitude they recently called an emergency meeting to enact another moratorium on new applications for STRs. When I asked Councilman Tompkins how stopping the process to obtain a license addresses the issue of STRs operating without a license; his response was that there were over 90 new STR applications since the last moratorium was lifted and that the city couldn’t process that many. Since when is government incompetence a legal justification for denying people the right to the legal use of their property?
Restricting STRs to the downtown zone, right next to the park, creates an unnecessary boundary that will actually increase the concentration of tourist dollars being spent in the park instead of spreading it throughout the city to local small businesses. It also denies people the opportunity to create an income stream that allows for substantial improvements to their homes and subsequently their neighborhoods.
Currently, a unanimous council vote is required if the City Planning Board rejects a proposal. That requirement is under attack and looks like it will be changed by the toadies on the council. If the mayor can’t get what he wants then by all means change the rules. What is the point of having advisory boards If you are going to simply ignore their recommendations and advice?
What is the purpose of having city council meetings with public hearings If you’re going to ignore the issues that the public raises or the solutions that the public brings to city officials? It is clear this council does NOT want to hear from the public. It has scheduled “public hearings” and emergency council meetings with little notice – choosing to give notice on Friday afternoons for these hearings/meetings to take place the next business day. So much for transparency and following the spirit of the Open Meetings Law, which, based on Council Chair Tompkins statement Monday night, he is either ignorant of or chooses to ignore.
Mayor Restaino was de-benched for abuse of power. Now we are seeing a similar approach in how he governs as he uses his powers to restrict free enterprise. Another moratorium has been implemented without providing any evidence of health or safety issues to justify such an extreme step. It’s a prime example of government overreach.
Ironically in the mayor’s introduction to the recently published Social Justice Report he states, “By remaining committed to the goals outlined in this report and realizing that change comes through people working together and not by government fiat, we can, and we will, move our city forward to a more just and equitable place.”
If trying to ram through an already rejected ordinance again isn’t government fiat I don’t know what is!
Cherrish Beals is the vice president of the Niagara Falls Tourist Home Association
