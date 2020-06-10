The New York Coalition For Open Government supports repealing New York Civil Rights Law (CRL) 50-a, to allow for the public disclosure of police records relating to police misconduct. Transparency is critical for improving public trust in our police departments and for bringing about greater accountability in addressing the performance of police services.
New York’s Freedom of Information Law states the following: The legislature hereby finds that a free society is maintained when government is responsive and responsible to the public, and when the public is aware of governmental actions. The more open a government is with its citizenry, the greater the understanding and participation of the public in government.
As state and local government services increase and public problems become more sophisticated and complex and therefore harder to solve, and with the resultant increase in revenues and expenditures, it is incumbent upon the state and its localities to extend public accountability wherever and whenever feasible.
Section 50-a of the state’s Civil Rights Law makes personnel records for law enforcement confidential. That includes internal affairs files, civilian complaints and disciplinary findings. Delaware is the only other state in the country that also has a law comparable to CRL 50-a, that restricts the scope of law enforcement information available to the public.
The New York State Committee on Open Government stated the following in their 2014 Annual Report, “[t]he Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) today affords the public far less access to information about the activities of police departments than virtually any other public agency— even though police interact with the public on a day-to-day basis in a more visceral and tangible way than any other public employees.”
The death of Eric Garner in 2014 brought to light how CRL 50-a shields police officers from public accountability. While being arrested for a minor offense Mr. Garner, an African American man, was placed in a chokehold by a New York City police officer. Mr. Garner died after repeatedly shouting, “I can’t breathe.” Efforts by Mr. Garner’s family to obtain disciplinary records through FOIL requests were denied under CRL 50-a.
The recent death of George Floyd, an African American man killed by a Minneapolis police officer, in circumstances similar to Eric Garner’s death, has brought about protests across the United States calling for an end to police brutality and demanding increased transparency and accountability for law enforcement. In Minnesota, unlike New York, police disciplinary records are accessible to the public and through this transparency, the public was able to learn that the officer responsible for Mr. Floyd’s death was the subject of 18 police conduct complaints.
We urge the New York State Legislature to bring greater transparency and accountability to police services by supporting the repeal of Civil Rights Law 50-a.
Paul W. Wolf of Williamsville is president of the New York Coalition for Open Government.
