On June 14, after fellow members and I begged for months, the New York State Opioid Settlement Advisory Board finally met for the first time since it was formed by the Legislature in 2021.
Even though I was appointed to this board in November 2021 by state Attorney General Letitia James, in March, I had to write to Gov. Hochul with two board members to urge a meeting of the board to mitigate our ongoing, unprecedented opioid epidemic. Still, another three months went by before we were convened; the board did not meet until June.
Meanwhile, last week, another 110 New York state residents overdosed and died — underscoring the tragic reality that there are 5,700 overdose deaths each year in New York state. In the U.S., more than 130 people a day die from opioid-related drug overdoses.
As our most recent meeting on June 28 unfolded, members quickly discovered that while we volunteered significant time to oversee and recommend programming for money the state receives from the opioid settlements, NYS officials had a very different idea.
Our mouths fell open when the state officials handed out their information: they had already allocated the majority of the $208 million that the Opioid Settlement Advisory Board was created to guide and distribute. We were stunned. Hochul had promised a new way of governing, but once again, there was no transparency from the state officials assigned to work with our board.
Board members vociferously voiced anger, betrayal and profound pain for the duration of the meeting. We are all veteran advocates, most of us reluctantly so. We felt like we were punched in the gut by callous administrators with no real life understanding or experience with addiction. Us members have lost our very dearest loved ones. We work tirelessly on their behalves. To drive hours to Albany, taking days off from our jobs and leaving families behind…only to be told that a bunch of bureaucrats already made the spending decisions…is incredibly painful. We worked so hard to initiate an Opioid Settlement Advisory Board and now see how it is made a mockery by the state.
Please see for yourselves: Video of theOpioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board meeting is available on YouTube. It’s government dysfunction at its worst. The first 2.5 hours are fairly mundane. At 2:36 members begin questioning NYS officials about $208 million, getting increasingly angrier, decrying the lack of transparency and questioning the state’s covert motives.
As always, I will continue to fight for all those we have loved and lost—for the children, for the parents and families and for ongoing access to treatment for opioid addiction and overdose reversal drugs. It is deeply disappointing that Governor Hochul picked commissioners and department leaders who will not honor the intent of the legislation. Their actions reflect on her; this inconsistency and dysfunction will be held against her.
More than 1.2 million people will die from opioid overdoses in the U.S. and Canada by 2029 if no action is taken to tackle the growing epidemic, according to leading health experts. We see this every day at Save the Michaels. We are inundated with more and more people who need us. We are fighting on the front lines of this battle and were eager to collaborate with New York State, but their delay in helping those struggling along with their heartless money grab is a slap in the face to advocates, families and the many who have died fighting the deadly disease of addiction.
Avi Israel, Founder and CEO, Save the Michaels of the World
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.