I have been working for several years with NY state legislators and others to permanently stop the killing of Mute Swans, based upon non-scientific research. I am the CEO for The Regal Swan Foundation, Inc., an internationally recognized swan conservation program that has conducted research on swans, specifically the Mute Swan, for more than 25 years.
A recent article in this newspaper: “Mute Swan’s Beauty Belies Its Destructive Nature” included several misrepresentations, which I would like to address.
1. A kayaker was not killed by a Mute Swan. I was asked to serve as an expert witness in this case. The court ruled the kayaker’s death was accidental due to drowning, hypothermia, and failure to wear a personal flotation device. No swan, specifically the Mute Swan, was ever implicated in this tragedy. This false narrative has spread due to publications failing to investigate its authenticity.
2. Mute Swans do not have teeth, but serrated bills, which are used to shred grasses and other vegetation. A nib at the end of the bill grabs and pulls vegetation. The bite is more of a painful nip than a flesh tearing injury!
3. The wing “spurs” do not function as a hammer! Useful to swans and other birds in prehistoric times, they now serve no purpose.
4. Mute Swans eat approximately eight pounds of sub-aquatic vegetation (SAV). A Trumpeter Swan cygnet (baby swan) eats double that amount compared to an adult Mute Swan. Yet, the NY DEC and other wildlife agencies are introducing the Trumpeter Swan for Trophy Waterfowl hunting purposes. If the amount of SAV eaten is the set standard for killing Mute Swans, why is this same standard not applied to the larger Trumpeter Swan?
5. Mute Swans are known to be a Sentinel Species! The Mute Swan alert scientists to the presence of heavy metals and harmful microorganisms in the environment, specifically water. Scientific research has shown that the feeding behavior of Mute Swans increase the biodiversity of the habitat. By bringing food resources to the surface, other waterfowl can eat. This does not deplete the SAV!
6. There has never been an environmental impact assessment or a collaborative count of Mute Swans in the U.S., according to U.S. wildlife officials. So, how can the NY DEC claim that the Mute Swan is detrimental to the environment and is expanding exponentially, without this assessment or actual bird count? The “research” used by the NY DEC to justify its killing of Mute Swans in New York has been deemed both shoddy and invalid by the Hudsonia, a New York organization that conducts environmental research.
In 2016, the NY State legislature passed a moratorium stopping the killing of all Mute Swans in New York and instructed NY DEC to provide valid reliable research to justify the Mute Swan killings. As of this date, NYDEC has failed to comply!
7. Mute Swans are native! Ancestral fossils have been found in North America! If “native” is a criterion to kill the Mute Swan, why does the NY DEC continually allow the introduction of other “non-native” species? The European Brown Trout is a prime example.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature, (IUCN), recognizes the Brown Trout as one of the top 100 invasive species in the world. This non-native fish can carry the deadly whirling disease! The Brown Trout is found throughout the New York ecosystem! Why isn’t the NY DEC addressing this problem if it is so concerned with non-native species?
Two other non-native species are also allowed to flourish with the help of the NY DEC. The Chukar Partridge and the Asian Ring-Necked Pheasant have displaced the nation’s endangered Sage Grouse. Taxpayers are now footing the bill to save the Sage Grouse.
These same NY DEC officials, who want to kill Mute Swans, use arbitrary and capricious standards to decide which species will live and which species will die! The NY DEC can’t have it both ways! Yes, it is time for the NY DEC to do its job! Recognize the importance of Mute Swans to the environment and use taxpayer monies for more important issues! Don’t kill one species just to introduce another!
Sheila A. Bolin, M.S. is the CEO of the Regal Swan® Foundation.
