GUEST VIEW: More than school name changes needed to help children

I am writing in response to the Nov. 21 article, "Several Falls Schools could soon bear name of prominent African Americans.".
Mr. Leftwich and Men Standing Strong are correct in their observation that no district schools are named after African Americans, but the reasoning that this specific lack of symbolic capital causes an absence of learning enjoyment and “a sense of belonging” is a bit misguided.
Books and curriculums which exclude histories and representations of African Americans may leave a child without contextual affinity in courses of study and feeling devalued. If lessons are not factual and heterogenous, changes to texts, modules, and workbooks should be considered and revised. Changing the name of the school to honor African American leaders will certainly diversify the names of schools in the district, but will it achieve the objectives of helping children “feel good about themselves" or “do well in school"? I do not think so.
Henry F. Abate, Gaskill Prep, Henry J. Kalfas, and Geraldine J. Mann schools are named after local teachers, board of education members and school administrators. Each one developed a local culture in education and a commitment to public service. Schools were named in their honor because of their efforts. Despite the schools being named after people who personified the spirit of community, advocated for public education, and achieved professional success, the reading and math proficiencies of our elementary and middle school students are 37% and 35% respectively. Do the students who attend schools named after former superintendents feel confident and secure with their reading and math skills?
I am not saying that renaming a school or schools is a bad idea. There are many worthy local African American legacies worth of such a tribute. For example, Dr. Charles B. and Alice C. Hayes were a local African American power couple in the 1940s. Charles was a graduate of Howard University Medical School, Niagara Falls first black medical doctor, and an advisor to the Niagara Falls Boys Club. Alice was a graduate of Hunter College, a social worker for the city of Niagara Falls, and the organizer of the Niagara Falls-Buffalo Chapter of the Links. Both were supporters of the Niagara Community Center, the hub of civic and social activity for black Niagarans. Arthur B. Ray should also be considered. He was the first black member of the Niagara Falls Board of Education. Mr. Ray served in the post from 1964 to 1974.
I hope that Men Standing Strong, Niagara Falls Board of Education and community stakeholders agree to rename one or several schools because there is a collective aspiration to recognize the contributions of Black Niagarans, and not give voice to a pretext for diversity for the sake of diversity.
Sharon K. Bailey is a Niagara Falls resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.