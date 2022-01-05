The most important line in Rev. Wayne M. Dent’s recent op-ed titled “ Different Approach to Covid” was “I am not a doctor”. He then proceeds to cite disproven medical advice. He then quoted U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Senator Johnson is also not a doctor.
I know that I will not change the good reverend’s mind on this topic, but to let his misinformation on the pandemic go unchecked would be a shame. After all, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Reverend Dent cites disproven approaches to fighting the pandemic. The reason that these approaches are not being implemented is because the science tells us that they do not work.
The Covid vaccine is one of the most effective vaccines in history. Masks work and so does social distancing. The people currently getting sick are those who refuse to get the vaccine, social distance, and not wearing masks. Many of these people are doing this in the name of freedom. I recognize that they might not end up with a bad case of the virus, but can Reverend Dent guarantee the people who he passes the virus off to will be as lucky?
I feel that following the advice of the public health experts and my doctor has kept me healthy and safe during the pandemic. It has kept the people around me who I interact with safe too. These people are family, friends, coworkers and people I do not even know. I see it as my patriotic and civic duty to look out for the others around me, especially those who may have other health issues that I may be unaware of.
There are plenty of good people out there making a difference. They are healthcare professionals, research scientists, dedicated civil servants and dare I say politicians who are out there fighting the good fight in keeping us all safe during this pandemic. Not only do masks, social distancing and vaccines help to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, but I also see them as a symbols of respect for all of the good people who have been in the trenches trying to save people’s lives day in and day out since the start of the pandemic.
Mr. Dent’s take on the pandemic is disappointing and shameful coming from a person who because of his position may have had to comfort some of the over 800,000 who have passed away since this pandemic began. Also, I think that it is important to keep in mind the leading cause of death among law enforcement officers in 2020 was the threat that they faced from COVID-19. That is according to the Fraternal Order of Police. In addition, children are being hospitalized at increasing rates with COVID-19.
My grandmother spoke with great pride of the sacrifices that Americans had to make in order to support the war effort during World War II. We came out on the winning side of that effort because everyday Americans stepped up to support those fighting on the front lines against something bigger than themselves. Throughout the pandemic, while hearing the opinions of people like Mr. Dent I have to wonder if we would have fared as well as a country with the current attitude of “me first” Americans.
With all due respect to Mr. Dent, I will defer to the public health experts on this one and not to the people who are just worried about their personal freedom at the expense of others. I know of some people with some really serious underlying health conditions. It is quite cavalier to play fast and loose with their health just because you do not like wearing a mask. I feel that his entire opinion piece does not jive with what I understand to be his life’s work. I see a huge contradiction in messaging, but then again I am just thinking out loud.
JEFF TRACYLockport
