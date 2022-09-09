As summer and tourist season wind down, negotiations on a new casino compact agreement with the Seneca Nation will soon begin. In 2002, local and state politicians touted how opening Seneca Niagara Casino would make Niagara Falls a year-round destination and generate a wave of economic development downtown.
Unfortunately, this plan was doomed from the start because of the disgraceful compact agreement that was negotiated on behalf of us, the host community. The opening of the casino brought with it additional costs for us to absorb such as public safety, sanitation, infrastructure repair, etc. Not to mention the loss of revenue that local restaurants and businesses have experienced or the fact that casino hotel stays are not subject to the traditional bed tax.
Consider this, a Buffalo News article from earlier this year explains how for every $100 Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino generates on slot machines, they send $25 to New York State. The state then sends the City of Niagara Falls $6.25. But wait, the article also explains how from that $6.25, the city must share part of the money with a number of organizations which include the Niagara Falls Board of Education, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Destination Niagara USA, and, most shockingly, the NFTA.
All of these entities should be paid out of Albany’s share, not the city’s, and with so little money left over it is no wonder that roads are still crumbling, infrastructure is still failing and our police and fire departments remain underfunded. This time around our fate will likely be the same unless our community has a seat at the negotiating table and a new voice going forward in Albany.
To the casual observer, this new compact negotiation would appear to be simply the Seneca vs. New York State. However, I would make the case that it is only fair that the State of New York either step aside and grant cities like Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Salamanca the authority to negotiate directly with the Seneca or guarantee ahead of time that ALL future revenues will be directed to the host communities. Just as other states have done with great success.
Why? Because here in Niagara County we are limited to only one source of gaming revenue, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, and there is almost no chance of a competing casino ever being opened. Unlike New York State which has shown a willingness to open its own casinos whenever and wherever they choose. Not to mention that the state is able to generate additional gaming revenues from multiple sources like their various lotteries, OTB, sports betting, racetracks, etc.
The Seneca have expressed for many years that what they send to New York State is far too much. My proposal would reduce the amount of revenue the Seneca share by 30% and increase the amount of money that stays here at home by more than 300%. Furthermore, when that money stays local, we’ll be able to afford those much-needed upgrades throughout our community and more aggressively pursue projects that bring more visitors and dollars to Niagara County year-round.
All New York State needs to do is let it happen.
Doug Mooradian is a candidate for the 145th District of the New York state Assembly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.