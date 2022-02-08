GUEST VIEW: Libraries need your love

It's well-known but often taken for granted. Libraries are part of the American dream, a place for education and self-help. The library is a rare institution that offers opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds. From finding a job to launching a business, researching an essay to learning about world issues, conducting a virtual video conference with your doctor to notarizing a document, libraries help our citizens get started on their journey to empowerment.
What many people don't know, however, is that libraries are also changing and dynamic places. Recently, the Niagara Falls Public Library has opened a maker space facility, a place where citizens can try out innovative technology to create and learn new skills. Your library currently loans Chromebooks and Wi-fi hotspots as tools to help bridge the digital divide. The library is a leader in information resources. making available workforce skill training to aid in a rebound of our current job market. The library provides a quiet setting for video-based job interviews and web conferences. Resume writing courses, civil service test books, and professional prep guides like the Army Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) are also available. Libraries are empowerment engines that provide our citizens workforce development opportunities. Libraries play a role in creating the economic and social recovery of New York.
This year, the New York Library Association will advocate for $123.1 million in general library aid and $45 million in construction aid, to modernize our aging buildings. This aid will help libraries state-wide operate in a sustainable fashion for the enjoyment of all.
The best-kept secret at your library are your librarians. They provide advice and guidance to help find the best source of information, whether it is in a book or online. People and places come and go. However, the public library's mission is committed to evolving and providing resources to meet the needs of our community. Niagara Falls Public Library, Central Library of the 22 member Nioga Library system (servicing Genesee, Orleans, and Niagara counties), chartered in 1895, is one of the original libraries within New York State to offer opportunities for learning and personal growth. Our good neighbors to the south, the Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries, extend their network of diverse services to citizens within Erie County. Stop by and visit us soon.
I encourage Western New Yorkers to take a moment to remind their elected officials of the importance of their libraries: a vital resource in our society.
Sarah Potwin is executive director of Niagara Falls Public Library
