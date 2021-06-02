I have been very discouraged and actually sick since last week’s Niagara Falls City Council meeting.
Number one, there have been no code violations or police reports about my property. They have called many times but there is nothing to report. Laughing? This whole thing is race based! If guests are not white (neighbors) are outraged.
If people park on the street they call the police, not against the law. They have called on me. We use the house frequently.
I have had complaints from guests about the ongoing drug issues at a neighboring house. Guests complain about the pot, which is legal now and the neighbor’s business, yesterday we had a Memorial Day picnic, during the day and the smell was terrible.
I have had windows shot out by “somebody.” And a constant barrage of racial slurs. The “fiesta” remark? The people were Hispanic.
As for the taxes I collect and pay all bed taxes! My house tax bill is $5,600 which I have no STAR, which I agree with. I pay 6% of all my earning in bed tax.
I live on the street and I have purchased the home three doors down to even keep a better eye on things.
I have a $13,500 gas fire place — no fires, no calls.
I just do not feel it is right for anyone to get up and say anything about you that are just not true. I have contacted an attorney in Buffalo to help me through this matter.
I wish you had done your due diligence and contacted me before you wrote about us. We have been professional business people on the community for 44 years, DuBois Physical Therapy. We have the one in the best properties in Niagara Falls.
We are just finishing up the Oramel G. Johnson house, circa 1850 with a full historic renovation. I would love to meet with you. I would welcome you to look at my property at 917 Creekside Drive. At least look it up on Airbnb, see the pictures, read the reviews.
You know I can rent this house, pay no bed taxes and then there are no rules? Since selling our medical practice, my husband Curtis, does home care in the city. STRs are not the problem but how about slum lords?
The mayor or code enforcement have problems with that. There are many prominent people in this city who are slum lords. Public records could provide you a list. This is systematic racism in government that is breaking down our city.
I will happily pay any tax they send at me but I am sick of them being wasted and working on non-problems because the “Karens” do not like something.
Kathleen DuBois is a Niagara Falls resident.
