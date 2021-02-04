I am always drawn back to places that at some point played a significant role in my life. So when I was stopped recently at the light on Main and Cleveland in Niagara Falls, I found myself face to face with another old haunt I'd just driven by, a former work place at which I'd spent five wonderful and rewarding years of my life — the old, now dilapidated and boarded-up building which housed Kelley Business Institute which had an 80-year history in our great city.
I didn't at all have to strain to think long and hard about my learned and truly enjoyable tenure at this long ago well established business school which catered to those looking for a second chance at finding success in the work place — an institute of higher learning that served in helping hundreds of women and men get their lives back on track. I was grateful to be hired by Mrs. Evelyn Milanovich who gave me the opportunity and offered the creative task of reaffirming and putting together a revitalized GED program being in charge of fully marketing it and seeing an impressive number of students enrolled and eventually witness many success stories come to fruition. Asked by Executive Director, Phil Kearney to do what I needed to make the program a success, I was put in charge not only of being the instructor and of arranging a warm and inviting enhanced classroom environment but also in the process, of establishing a school lending library to promote reading and literacy to the entire student population.
It was here at this local privately run place of learning that I was to encounter some wonderful colleagues offering up their own gifts of knowledge and understanding, genuineness and professionalism. This academic team stood out as outstanding and I gained so much from having had the chance to have worked alongside them. Some of their names escape me. Others that deserve a mention include Louise McGhee, Linda Holton, Marylou Barends, Joyce Guetta, John Asklar, Dominick Oliver, Rachelle Moncaleano, Virginia Barnhill and David Cummings. But mostly, I must acknowledge the presence of two remarkable ladies that made an indelible difference in my life by the time the moment had arrived to say goodbye. They left me with much when we parted ways as KBI closed its doors in 1991.
Suzanne Holway was an incredibly positive role model for so many women that passed through Kelley Business Institute. She was a warm and kind woman who adhered to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, serving as Dean of Students and instructor of Career Development. Respected by all, she assisted me down a structured path of excellence and not enough can be said about this caring and giving gracious lady who stood for extremely high moral principles. She was a great thinker who never judged and possessed always a dignified presence. She was a true woman of substance and distinction and when called to do so could impeccably “fine tune” any given problematic situation. Once when I was caught up in a personal dilemma I confided to her that I was scared. She so very compassionately remarked, “Don't be scared”. Those soft spoken and soothing words simply expressed helped so much and now, many years down the road have never left me when faced with a precarious situation. More than anything, the great Mrs. Holway taught me strength of mind, fortitude and patience.
Hedria Lunken displayed a great and infectious exuberance for life. She taught confidence and high self esteem to the students she worked with in her Employment & Training classes at KBI. She handed over first time employment opportunities to numerous young people as she instructed them in the world of work with her extreme assertiveness and creativity. A real pro in communicating, she was an open and frank individual who was encouraging and suggestive with students and colleagues. Bold and passionate with her young charges, she was at times offbeat and possessed an exhilarating feel for life. She was a savvy, highly motivated, very positive and at times confrontational lady who politely told it like it was. She was a straight shooter all the way and was enthusiastic all the time. I found Hedria to be extremely encouraging and she once opened a door of opportunity for me that led me to working on a writing project for McGraw-Hill Publishers. Besides assertiveness, the inspirational Mrs. Lunken taught me confidence, enthusiasm and to never sell myself short.
It was a joy and a privilege having known and worked with all these fine educators. They will never be forgotten and I will be forever grateful for what each of them in their own way instilled in me. I can only say now to them, where ever they may be, “Thanks for the Memory”! Kelley Business Institute will long be remembered for the iconic historical place it was in serving to help so many reach a lifelong goal for a better opportunity in finding success in the world of work.
Ron Gawel is a Niagara Falls resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.