The Niagara Falls School District is looking for individuals to serve on a committee to consider changing the names of five schools with replacing them with the name of famous Black Americans. I applaud the community organization, Black Men Standing Strong for coming up with this idea, as well as meeting with the school board to put the gears in motion to make this happen.
But right now the fact that our kids are not in school is and should be the main concern of the school board; not the name of a particular school building. We are in a pandemic right now that is forcing us to prioritize what truly matters. Conversations around the school names can be held once the critical work of educating our students in person is taking place once again. Once this is happening , then we can talk about anything and everything.
Until those doors are open, the school board and the district should be focusing on getting our kids back in the classroom.
Please do not misunderstand what I am saying because I think the idea to change the name of five schools is an excellent idea with a great purpose. However, when the time comes to assemble this committee to make this happen, I would ask that the committee be sure to consider the following:
1. Why change the names of these five schools and not others?
2. Is there going to be survey of students, parents, teachers, staff and others on this topic?
3. Cost, can the school district afford to pay for this proposal to take place?
4. The most complex debate in this conversation must center around how and what students, parents and the community will learn from these name changes. Keeping in mind that teachers will be able to use the school names as a teaching tool when teaching black history lessons.
Bruce Brundidge is a candidate for the Niagara Falls school board.
