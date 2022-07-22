Some time ago I read a story in a local newspaper that contained a boatload of errors. Misspellings. Incorrect references to people. Frightening violations of Associated Press style. (AP style is the holy grail of newspaper spelling spelling and grammar.)
In high dudgeon, I fired off an immensely critical missive to the editor. I had a lot of questions about the paper’s standards, or lack thereof, and I demanded answers!
How could this bastion of local journalism allow such careless writing? Didn’t the reporter fact check the story? Whatever happened to paying attention to detail?
Why don’t your reporters stick to subjects they know something about?
Oh, was I on a roll and I wasn’t taking any prisoners.
The editor, bless her heart, responded kindly and with infinitely more restraint than I had shown. This was a new reporter, she said. Coaching reporters and elevating the quality of local news coverage was a priority but such improvement doesn’t happen overnight.
I should have remembered that. I spent time there.
Newspaper reporters, especially rookies (or cub reporters, as they once were called) are caring people pursuing a noble mission. Believe me, they don’t choose journalism for the money. Only television network news stars make the big bucks.
Newspaper reporters research and write stories about the way things really are, not the way government officials and corporate spin doctors would have us believe. Facts are their holy grail. Hard work and persistence are the hallmarks of their trade.
Day after day, year after year, they cover governments, graduations and press conferences, homicides and holiday parades, new business openings, factory closings and quality of life issues in our communities. They write profiles of the rich and famous and obituaries that chronicle the lives of people whose deaths are mourned only by those who loved them.
The good ones hope stories they write will make a difference in readers' lives. They don’t expect or receive accolades. In fact, a Gallup poll released this month found the public’s confidence in the news media is at an all time low. (Only Congress ranked lower.)
The most meaningful praise a reporter can receive? A reader telling them a story they wrote is posted on the door of the reader’s refrigerator.
Good reporters seek the truth, dig for details, solicit input from both sides of an issue and strive to write stories that are steeped in facts and void of opinion. We are fortunate to have such reporters at Niagara County’s newspapers, the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal and Niagara Gazette.
But they can always do better. You can help them.
Local stories always include a reporter’s phone number and/or an email address at which you can contact them. Call or write them often. Tell them why you liked the story they wrote. Or why you didn’t. Your input will prove invaluable.
Constructive criticism elevates performance. If a story has errors they’ll want to know about it. They’ll also be eager to learn how to avoid making the same mistake again. Tell them.
Story ideas are the lifeblood of local reporting. If you see, hear or learn of something you think your neighbors should know about, don’t be shy about saying so. Pulitzer Prize winning stories have originated with a reader’s news tip.
Patrick J. Bradley (pjb427@icloud.com) is a former Niagara Gazette reporter.
