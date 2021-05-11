Ascension Living Our Lady of Peace will celebrate Nursing Home and Mission Week May 9 through May 15. We salute our residents and associates during this week every year; however, this year feels different. Perhaps it's only the ruminations of a 25-year veteran nursing home administrator’s longing for bygone days of normalcy mixed in with sheer gratitude for the joy that the team at Ascension Living Our Lady of Peace has allowed to flourish during the most uncertain of times.
This year, I have an overwhelming sense of gratitude, appreciation and pride in our dedicated Ascension Living Our Lady of Peace associates and residents who have been on this pandemic roller coaster ride together. Reflecting on the last year, I realize much has changed. I think fondly of our dear residents who were called home and their grieving families. Having lost a brother to cancer last year, I share their feelings of sadness and loss. My heart and prayers surround them with love and comfort. I think about how my co-workers rose to the occasion and met every challenge head on. This pandemic did not come with a playbook; every new situation required the knowledge, skill, creative thinking and dedication of every person on our campus. These heroes stepped up to every challenge with determination and a fierce commitment to serve.
I think back on how these amazing healthcare heroes, including ancillary support associates, direct caregivers, nurses and other medical providers, focused on hope over fear and came to work every day. Despite the pandemic and other challenges, these champions continued to provide our residents with the best they had, each and every day. I’m not saying it was easy or that we were perfect – it wasn’t and we aren’t. To their credit, they overcame and adapted to a once in a lifetime public health emergency (I hope), including stepping up to be among the early groups to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. I am humbled and inspired to work with them.
Assistance from the community was instrumental in our success. This support came in all shapes and sizes. Thank you to our partner hospitals for expertly managing our sick residents. Thank you to the Niagara frontier school students for the beautiful letters and cards that brought smiles to our residents’ faces. Thank you to the numerous community organizations who provide comfort items and to the church groups who provided spiritual support and help manage family visits. We all appreciate the support from our Board of Directors for their steady guidance. We are grateful to Ascension Living for their continued commitment to our mission in the Niagara frontier community and assistance with procuring critical supplies, providing clinical expertise and infection control resources. Lastly, but perhaps most importantly, we are forever grateful for the support from our residents, their families and loved ones. Your generosity, kindness, patience and understanding was and always will be greatly appreciated. The kind words and support given seemed to magically arrive on the days when they were most needed and gave us the strength to continue on. These acts, big and small, helped to ease our residents’ and associates’ stress, isolation and suffering. We will be eternally grateful.
It is with a full heart that I will remember the last year, one I hope we never experience again. If we are faced with similar challenges in the future, I take comfort in the knowledge that the associates of Ascension Living Our Lady of Peace will be ready, willing and able to provide loving care to those who seek us out.
In closing, please join me in thanking Ascension Living Our Lady of Peace’s amazing healthcare heroes and residents and in praying for an end to this pandemic. Please also include prayers for the safety of our residents, their caregivers, all loved ones near and far and a return to a new normal and the moments we have missed that will allow us to live a life without the fear of COVID. Mother Mary, Our Lady of Peace, pray for us.
May God continue to bless you!
Jonathan Hart is the executive director of Ascension Living Our Lady of Peace in Lewiston.
