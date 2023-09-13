Help and Hope for Homeless,Inc recently held its bowling “NO-TAP” fundraiser at the Rapids Bowling Center in Niagara Falls. The event turned out to be a success for us. In fact, we had the most bowlers, most donations, most baskets and raffle items this year. However, for this to have happened many businesses and individuals had to play a part.
To begin with, we had excellent media coverage prior to the event’s date from many sources. First, we would like to commend the Niagara Gazette and Mark Scheer for having our articles placed in the paper, Sabrina Kahwaty, executive editor of “Forever Young,” for our event’s coverage there, Kate Welshofer, the host of Most Buffalo, with her Festival Fest on Channel 2 WGRZ-TV and Dan Anderson, Buffalo News and his Olaf Fub Sez blurb that appeared in the newspaper for us.
Once again, Rapids Bowling Center was our prime event sponsor as Len Pimm, owner and Matt Andrus, owner and operator, graciously donated all 32 lanes for our bowling fundraiser. How great was that!
The following businesses deserve recognition for their support of us: Aura Salon and Spa/Grand Island, Adventure Landing/Tonawanda, BBR Music Group/Nashville, Tennessee, Brick Oven Restaurant/ Grand Island, Buffalo Bisons, Buzzy’s Pizza, Dana’s Stylin’ Pets,Inc./ Grand Island, David’s 716 Bar and Grill, DeDee’s Ice Cream, Denny’s Restaurant, Fashion Outlets of Niagara,USA, Favorites Pizza/Lewiston, Firth Jewelers, Five Guys, Gift Town/Fashion Outlets, Go Car Wash, Grand Island Auto Tech, Grand Island Fun Center, Hill of Beans Coffee Spot/ Youngstown, Island Hair Salon/ Grand Island, Kelly’s Country Store/ Grand Island, LaRosa’s Pizzeria/ Fashion Outlets, Lid’s/ Fashion Outlets, Longhorn Steakhouse, Majestic Massage/ Grand Island, Mike’s DQ Grill and Chill, Mom’s Restaurant, National Bowling Store/ North Tonawanda, NF/USBCBA, Niagara Riverside Resort, Niagara University, Outback Steakhouse/ Amherst, Platter’s Chocolates/ North Tonawanda, Riviera Theatre/ North Tonawanda, 773 North Restaurant/ Grand Island, Simply Amazed Salon/ Grand Island, Snap Fitness/ Grand Island, Super Cuts/ Grand Island, Swiss Chalet, NF/ONT/CAN, Texas Roadhouse/ Tonawanda, The Marketside Restaurant, Tim Hortons/Grand Island, Tim Hortons and Tops Market/ Grand Island.
We also had donations from the following individuals with, 2023 raffle items: Rick Smith, Robin Stephenson,, Karen and Don Webb, Laurie Maranto and Frank Ray.
As you go out to shop in the future, we would ask you to consider a good or service from these businesses who supported us when they were asked. Thank you for doing this.
Special recognition and congratulations to Bob Bedore our 50/50 winner and to John “JR” Rogers who won the secret score game.
To all that have been mentioned in this letter we say, “THANK YOU”. Help and Hope for Homeless, Inc. includes board members Rick Smith and Robin Stephenson, secretary Sue Loss and treasurer Bill Welch.
