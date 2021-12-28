The holidays are here and things are finally getting back to normal! All the social distancing and masking have allowed families to finally gather together this holiday season. And with the announcement from Gov. Kathy Hochul that New York state has reached a COVID-19 vaccination rate of 91.7%, people are taking comfort in the knowledge that herd immunity is providing protection. But what does 90% really mean?
While the state is continuing to vaccinate its people, it’s important to look at where those vaccinations are taking place. Are they spread out evenly across the entire state or localized to specific areas? New York City comprises over 42.5% of New York state's entire population, averaging around 8.2 million people. It’s vital that we understand that while 91.7% of the state is vaccinated, the majority of those people are living in New York City, which accounts for only 0.005% of the land mass in New York state. So why should that matter? 91.7% is still a high vaccination rate, right?
The misinterpretation of this statistic can be misleading and dangerous in a time where vigilance is still needed. The data instills a false sense of security for New Yorkers when positivity rates remain at an all-time high. With this knowledge, people may feel more free to walk around without a mask or forgo getting their vaccines altogether since the rest of the population is providing herd immunity. But, herd immunity doesn’t work if you don’t live with the herd.
Western New York, comprising of Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, makes up roughly 14.5% of New York state’s population, about 2.8 million people. The average vaccination rate for these counties ranges from 42-61%. But NYC has a vaccination rate ranging between 70-89%, a closer number to the governor’s statement. This math shows just how skewed Hochul’s statement is when thinking about the communities we actually live in. 42-61% is a far reach from herd immunity and the protection from NYC is too far to effectively shield Western New Yorkers.
So why does this matter? With new variations of the COVID-19 virus continuing to pop up and the holidays upon us, people are being exposed to the virus in more ways than ever. School and work are no longer remote and with the fresh snow falling, people are getting cozier indoors. The fear and precautions of 2020 are just a memory. But, unlike the masks falling out of our hands, the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in WNY continue to rise.
As of the week of Dec. 13, there have been 785,655 COVID-19 deaths statewide compared to the 290,000 COVID-19 deaths recorded as of December 2020. That is more than double the mortality rate seen during what was considered the height of the pandemic. Furthermore, the daily positivity rate in WNY continues to be around 11%, compared to NYC, where the daily positivity rate is 2%. Vaccination rates have also slowed significantly, and with the Governor’s recent declaration, those numbers aren’t likely to increase very quickly.
It’s a slow roll and what New Yorkers need to remember, especially those in Western NY, is that this pandemic is not yet over. While the situation has gotten better in some regards, the need for vigilance is of the utmost importance. Wear your mask and get your vaccine. Herd immunity is possible. You just need to make sure you are aware of where the closest herd is. Western NY is in dire need of vaccinated people, so let’s prepare for this holiday season by giving our loved ones the best gift of all, the gift of protection and great health!
Amanda Vititow is a Niagara University Rose Bente Lee Ostapenko Center for Race, Equity, & Mission intern.
