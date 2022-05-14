With sunny skies and rising temperatures, the weather has been perfect for getting outside and tackling work in our own gardens. The same can be said for Lewiston Garden Club who is ramping up our own beautification projects and marking a big milestone - 95 years of helping Lewiston bloom!
On June 27, 1927, Catherine and Herbert Vaughn hosted a group interested in Lewiston's homes and gardens by enhancing civic beauty and encouraging home gardening. Nearly a century later, Lewiston Garden Club continues to promote all phases of home gardening, good horticultural practices, civic beauty, and conservation of natural resources.
In the coming weeks, members will be out and about the village tending to flower beds at the Lewiston Museum, planting flowers and weeding at Hennepin Park and the Lewiston Public Library, and working with Department of Public Works to prepare dozens of flowering planters which will soon line Center Street.
But the work doesn't stop there. Lewiston Garden Club members volunteer to weed, water, and maintain throughout the growing season at Hennepin Park, the museum, and the library. Our members enjoy not only digging in the dirt but leaving a green thumbprint when it comes to enhancing our public green spaces.
Over the years, the club has financed new plantings along Center Street, the fountain and sprinkler system at Hennepin Park, and elements in the International Peace Garden. The club also hangs wreaths along Center Street for the holidays and awards a scholarship to a local student pursuing a horticultural or environmental college degree.
This year, Lewiston Garden Club, using donations and proceeds from fundraising, purchased six new metal benches for Hennepin Park and new bushes to enhance the landscaping around the DiMino Bandshell in Academy Park.
These projects are only possible through fundraising efforts conducted by our club throughout the year - namely our annual perennial sale in May and Lewiston GardenFest, June 18 & 19. Proceeds from both events go right back into the soil of our community.
As you're enjoying the flowers lining Center Street or walking through Hennepin Park, you can thank the dedicated and hardworking volunteers from the Lewiston Garden Club for lending their time and talents to enhancing the Village of Lewiston's natural beauty.
And if you are interested in getting involved, new members are always welcome! Or stop by Center Street on June 18 & 19 and support Lewiston GardenFest.
Together, we can continue to help Lewiston bloom for another 95 years!
Doreen Albee is treasurer of the Lewiston Garden Club. For more information, visit lewistongardenfest.com.
