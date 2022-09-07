Help and Hope for Homeless, Inc., recently held our Bowling "No-Tap" fundraiser at the Rapids Bowling Center. The event turned out to be a success for us. However, for this to have happened many businesses and individuals had to play a part in this.
To begin with we had excellent media coverage prior to the event's date. First, we would like to commend the Niagara Gazette and Mark Scheer for having our two articles be placed in the paper. Sports Editor Mike Meiler placed our event information in his weekly Registrations section on the sports page for many weeks and also arranged for a photographer to come to the event for pictures. Thank you, Paul Battson, for the fine job that you did for us in taking the pictures we suggested along with those of you own you thought would be appropriate.
A shout out to the Grand Island Dispatch and its combined Sentinel/Tribune paper for running our article relating to our fundraiser event. Tom Darro of Viewpoint on WEBR Radio 1440 AM for the many weeks of talking about the bowling fundraiser during his Public Service Announcements we thank you.
Rapids Bowling Center was our prime event sponsor as Len Pimm, owner and Matt Andrus, owner/operator graciously donated all 32 lanes for our bowling fundraiser. How great was that!
The following businesses deserve recognition for their support of us: Aquarium of Niagara, Bank on Buffalo, Buzzy's Pizza, David's Steak Hoagy, DeDee's Dairy, Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, Favorites Pizza/Lewiston, Grand Island Auto Tech, Grand Island Fun Center, Majestic Massage/ Grand Island, Marketside Restaurant, Mike's Dairy Queen, Nickel City Skin Spa and Boutique/Williamsville, Outback Steakhouse/Amherst, Texas Roadhouse/ Tonawanda, Tim Horton's, and Tops Markets/ Grand Island. We had support and donations from families that we would like to mention, and they were Hoover, Loss, Maranto/Ray, Stephenson, Webb, and Welch.
A special recognition and congratulations to our top three bowlers from both shifts who were Wesley James 254-693, Meghan Maranto 2275-663, and Terry Piper 216-625. To al that have been mentioned in this letter we say, "THANK YOU". Help and Hope for Homeless includes board members Rick Smith Robin Stephenson, Secretary Sue Loss, Secretary and Treasurer Bill Welch.
JOHN LOSS
President and founder
Help and Hope for Homeless, Inc.
