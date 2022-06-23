Recently, a senior member of our community found herself in need of some extra help in her home. She had taken a fall and would soon be released from a local rehab facility. She knew she would be needing some personal care and some housekeeping for a while at home until she completely recovered.
At the same time, a young mother and current nursing student was looking for some real work experience as well as some extra income until she completed her education. Between her kids and her studies, her time was limited. Still, she decided to begin offering in-home care in the time that she did have available.
Luckily for both of them, there is a local nonprofit that fits both of their needs. As they have for many years, HART (Home Assistance Referral Team) of Lewiston has been connecting caregivers to individuals in the community who require either temporary or long-term care in their homes.
Forty years ago, the Rev. Dr. Paul L. Moore, then the minister of the First Presbyterian Church in Lewiston, began to notice that, as several large employers in the Niagara area closed or moved their business elsewhere, the children of those employers began to leave the area as well. Rev. Moore and some of his colleagues realized that several senior members of his congregation were living alone and were in need of assistance. With the help of the late Dr. Melvin Dyster and Dr. Maria Crea, he put together a diverse group of community leaders and members to help solve the problem. The church offered a small room from which to work, starting with only three volunteers.
The service they started from that little room continues to this day with a team of almost 300 caregivers that now serves the entire Niagara County region and is starting to branch out into Erie County as well. A small staff connects those workers with families who need assistance ranging from medical and personal care to light housekeeping and errands.
Many seniors ask simply for companionship, hoping for someone with whom to share a cup of tea. HART serves as a referral source only, accepting no money in return. Instead, they recommend that each family and caregiver personally interview each other prior to offering or committing to service, allowing both parties to be comfortable with each other before service even begins. This is a protocol that has worked well for forty years and hopefully will continue to do so for many years to come.
Those who have the desire and the skills to connect with a senior for service or companionship, are invited to contact HART, as are those with a friend or family member who needs some assistance. HART volunteers and staff are looking forward to being of service.
HART can be reached by phone at 716-754-8313 or online at www.hartprogram.org.
Jane Castiglione Killewald is the community outreach coordinator for HART.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.