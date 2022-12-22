This special time of year naturally evokes memories of family gatherings and celebrations bringing generations together in the warmth of home. It is especially meaningful when senior family and friends and those needing care can be together and participate in the festivities.
HART (Home Assistance Referral Team) helps to make these wishes come true. For 40 years, this essential community asset has been providing caregivers to those needing assistance, allowing them to remain safe, independent and well in their own homes. The referral service matches prescreened caregivers with those needing help, ranging from medical and personal care to light housekeeping, limited yard maintenance, companionship and errands. HART also provides respite care offering relief for primary family caregivers.
HART is proud of its mission of care to the Greater Niagara community and 2022 has been a hallmark year for the organization. The Covid pandemic put a greater emphasis on keeping those in need, safe and well in their own homes as opposed to group settings. Cases increased to nearly 12,000 calls for help annually resulting in caregivers providing over 20,000 hours of care.
Currently located in Lewiston, our service area has primarily been communities in Niagara County, but HART is now providing care to those in Northern Erie County. We have added an education component to our services and this year, conducted several key presentations on topics aimed at informing our caregivers and the general public.
Considerably more caregivers have joined our roster that now includes nearly 300 and is continually growing.
This significant service increase prompted our diverse board of directors to make the decision to move the organization from a part time operation to full time mid year. The office is now open five days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and calls are answered on a timely basis.
As a not-for-profit organization, HART operates solely on funds provided through grants, individual major donors, community fund raising and special event revenue. This generosity is greatly appreciated and is even more important now that we are operating on a full time basis. We are also proud to be included as a United Way of Greater Niagara agency.
When community organizers developed our unique care model some 40 years ago, they may not have envisioned then how vitally important HART would become to those needing care in our Niagara and Northern Erie area. Our board members, staff and caregivers pledge to remain loyal to that legacy and insure that HART remains vital well into the next 40 years. When you need us, we’ll be there.
For information about our services, to become a caregiver or to make a donation to HART, please call the office at 716-754-8313 or go to our website at hartprogram.org. You can also check us out on Facebook.
