Give peace legislation a chance
We are members of the Buffalo Advocacy Team supported by the Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL). We urge U.S. House Representatives Brian Higgins and Nick Langworthy, as well as U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to support legislation related to peace. The Quaker faith shapes our advocacy, but all faiths are welcome.
You’ve heard: An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. An ounce of action is worth a ton of theory. Similarly, an ounce of peacebuilding is a good investment to prevent the heartbreaks and costs of violence. Peacebuilding uses nonviolent approaches to resolving conflicts. Such programs reduce violent conflict, human suffering, animal habitat disruption, and environmental damage while saving taxpayer dollars.
Our federal legislators are deciding right now on budget allocations for Fiscal Year 2024. As a nation we can and should invest more money and time in peacebuilding. We request our federal legislators support substantial increases in funding three programs: the Atrocities Prevention Fund, the Complex Crises Fund, and Reconciliation Programs (e.g., the People-to-People Reconciliation Fund). The work of the people in these programs helps prevent mass atrocities and genocide. Conflict prevention and peacebuilding are moral obligations as well as financially sound investments. Please contact your senators and your congress member to ask them to support increased funding for peace.
Helen Kress, Niagara Falls
Mary Finn, Buffalo
Nadine Hoover, Buffalo
Alison Hyde, East Aurora
David Swift, Perrysburg
Charlotte Tahk, Orchard Park
Sally Zelasko, Orchard Park
