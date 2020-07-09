GUEST VIEW: For Civil War veteran, it's Lions Club to the rescue

My name is Pete Ames, and I am the Town of Niagara historian. One of my most recent projects is to restore Witmer Cemetery, the only burying ground within the town. It is the final resting place of many early settlers as well as other town residents.
Last year I wanted to note all of the veterans buried there, and I had a start with a list courtesy of former historian, and friend, Dorothy Rolling. I decided to start at the front of the cemetery with a large marker that had fallen over on its back. The stone listed George Martin, born 1840, and his wife Jane. I started to do research on them, and I discovered that George was a veteran of the Civil War, and was a member of the 3rd Regiment of the U.S. Colored Troops. The 3rd was one of the first black regiments who trained at Camp William Penn in 1863. George served until the end of the war, and at some point after that, headed north to the Town of Niagara. I found him and Jane in the 1875 New York state census living on Niagara Falls Boulevard, west of Tuscarora Road. He was a potato farmer, and he lived in the town until about 1919. He died in Pontiac, Michigan in 1924 and was buried in Witmer Cemetery.
Here is where the Town of Niagara Lions Club entered the picture. When I told them about George and the status of his fallen marker, they wanted to make it right. Lions member Judge John Teixiera (retired) and the group brought attention to the matter and were able to raise enough funds to get a new foundation poured. Niagara Monument donated its time, effort, equipment and two of their men to remount the marker upon the new base. Judge Teixiera and the Lions Club paid to have flowers planted around his marker and they are also going to sponsor a banner in the Hometown Heroes Program for George so he is not forgotten.
That was just the beginning of what the Lions have done for Witmer Cemetery. The stone pillars on either side of the huge wrought iron gates had started to deteriorate, and key stones had fallen out at the base of one of them. They contracted Gary Strenkoski to do the necessary repairs to the pillars to keep them upright. We believe that they were put up around 1875, so they are almost 150 years old. Gary did an excellent job on the pillars matching the existing mortar, and utilizing techniques and tools that hardly even exist anymore. The Town of Niagara Lions Club is having him install a concrete pad at the base of the flagpole as well. Thanks to the Lions Club, Witmer Cemetery is being revived and I really appreciate their involvement and concern in seeing that George Martin and the other veterans are not forgotten. Witmer Cemetery is home to military men from the War of 1812 on up through Korea. Flags are placed at their graves every Memorial Day weekend and Veterans Day.
If you would like to honor a veteran who lived in the Town of Niagara at some point in their lives, please reach out to Tom Tierney at 297-9109. Tom and his wife Nancy along with Judge John Teixeira and I are working on the Hometown Heroes Program. A person, family, or organization can sponsor a banner that will hang yearly from Memorial Day to Labor Day in the Town of Niagara. The cost of the banner, hardware, shipping, etc. is $150. They are made of heavy duty vinyl and contain a picture of the veteran, his name, rank and branch of service, along with his dates of service. Sponsor name(s) are also listed.
I would be remiss if I didn’t close with heartfelt thanks to the guys in the Town of Niagara Parks Department who do a great job at not only Witmer Cemetery, but throughout the town. Thanks guys! Also kudos to friend and volunteer, Jeff Manning who has worked with me for years on various local historical projects.
Pete Ames is the Town of Niagara historian.
