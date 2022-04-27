Over the past two years we have received multiple complaints about the safety of our city regarding crime, gun violence, traffic enforcement, and response times. One of the main reasons these issues continue to plague our city is the lack of manpower in the police department. Every unit in this department has been forced to do more, with less.
On an average weekend in the summer around 70% of each shift is working 16-hour shifts, mostly against their will. Some years ago our police union made an agreement with the City of Niagara Falls to increase the number of patrol officers on every shift. That meant that every shift MUST have a certain number of officers answering and responding to calls. This was done for a number of reasons. Such reasons include: increasing response times, officer safety, officer presence, and the hope that more proactive work could be done.
The national average response time to a non-emergency call is roughly 10 minutes. For Niagara Falls, it’s 31 minutes. It takes officers approximately 43 minutes in the summer and roughly 19 minutes in the winter. Even our “hot” calls such as shots fired, injury accident, domestic related incidents, robbery, and burglary in progress are nearly double the national average. This is not acceptable. Not as a citizen in this city, and especially not as a police officer trying to do their job. Niagara Falls is considered the most dangerous city in New York per capita every year for the past 5 years. When are we going to change this? The past City Council seemed to ignore this. Every two weeks they meet, yet the crime rate is just brushed off. We need more police officers on the street.
The Police Club Union also agreed to send four officers from the patrol division to the schools located in our city. These School Resource Officer positions were created with the understanding that the School District would fund their salaries and that those funds, almost $400,000, would be paid to the Police Department. We have yet to see a single cent. We also agreed to send the previously mentioned four officers with the understanding that the city would hire four officers to take their place in the patrol division. We have yet to see those positions filled, and once again, the patrol division, and YOU the community has borne the brunt of that decision.
From 2018 to 2021 the Niagara Falls Police Club entered into an agreement with the city to lower this number to help the city in their time of financial crisis. As we moved into 2022 this number was supposed to go back up, however, we don’t even have enough patrol officers to man these shifts without forcing most of them to work 16 consecutive hours. The current problems we face are the result of the past administration not filling open positions when they became available. In a time where we needed to be putting more police officers on the street, we were placing less out there. We are now down 10-15 officers from 2016. This is our traffic unit, and our RAC unit. Due to the lack of manpower our Traffic unit and RAC unit have been disbanded. The community has seen the result of this. Increased traffic violations that have no consequences and increased gun violence. We cannot afford to put any officers in these units due to the fact that we can’t man our patrol unit as it is.
When an officer is working a16 hour shift multiple times a week, they become fatigued. Imagine having to operate a motor vehicle for 16 consecutive hours, for three or four days in a row, all while dealing with high stress situations and dangerous situations. Last year the City of Niagara Falls paid roughly $120,000 in FORCED overtime. Forced. Keep in mind that was with the Niagara Falls Police Club agreeing to lower our minimum manning requirement. Our officers would much rather give some of that up to enjoy family time and to have a social life. Now imagine going home after that 16 hour shift for 8 hours, coming back to work, and being told you have to work another 16 hour shift. We don’t like to work forced overtime. We don’t like getting to our calls hours later. There is nothing more frustrating to an Officer that looks at his computer screen to see 10 to 15 calls holding and there’s nothing that Officer can do about it except wait to see where you are going next. We understand the frustration of the community because we live it too.
Our response times have gotten so long that when we arrive the person that called is so annoyed it forces a bad police encounter. People will say we respond to gun calls faster. Yes, that is true. Mainly because officers will leave calls, if they can, to go to a call where someone’s life could be in grave danger.
In January of 2022 three new City Council members were sworn in. These Council Members have the power to change the landscape of the Niagara Falls Police Department and this community. The past City Council has not been able to agree on it. We hope that this statement helps the community understand the problem. We hope that the City understands the need to put more officers on the road. This is a small city, and we believe that with the proper manning, the crime rate and gun violence can be greatly reduced. We just need more officers to do it. It is up to our citizens to put more pressure on the City Council to hire police officers.
Despite the national perception of policing, most of our community interaction has been positive over these last two years. Every single day people tell us how much we are appreciated. We thank everyone for their support and we will continue to do our best to make our community as safe as we can. Thank you!
— Niagara Falls Police Club
