Niagara Falls City Councilman Kenny Tompkin’s op-ed in the Niagara Gazette Tuesday makes some very good points about the need for residents of Niagara Falls to put aside political differences and come together to foster development in Niagara Falls. It is a lesson Tompkins and his political ally, Mayor Robert Restaino, should take to heart.
Unfortunately, Tompkins leaves out an awful lot. He forgets to mention the fact that, nearly two years after Mayor Restaino announced his speculative Centennial Park project, there isn’t a single dollar of funding earmarked for the project at any level of government. This for a park and events center that Restaino says will cost $150 million — although others have said it may cost twice that — and the fact that, despite the city hiring expensive state lobbyists (the Bolton St. John’s Group), there hasn’t been a single dollar allocated in the past two years for the project in the New York State budget. And state and federal budgets are only getting tighter. If, as the Mayor says, he has support, why has no one from the state come forward to say as much?
Tompkins also forgets to mention the additional tens of millions of dollars the city will spend to acquire the private property needed from NFR for the project. He forgets to mention the millions more in legal fees, and the fact that — even if Restaino wins the first round in the eminent domain battle — the legal fight will surely go on for many, many years.
In addition, Tompkins forgets to mention there are three other suitable parcels, all owned by city and the state, that could be utilized — all of which are all closer to the city’s hotels and amenities. Not to mention the fact that the three parcels are west of the Seneca Casino, and also that each would negate the city’s need to spend $35-45 million for a new parking ramp.
Tompkins also forgets to mention that, in order to file the planning documents to move forward on the data center project, NFR needs surveying information from the City. NFR made 15 different attempts to get that information over several months, and was successful in obtaining this basic information only after filing a Freedom of Information Law request. Why, Councilman Tompkins, is it so hard to advance good projects in Niagara Falls? NFR heard at the March 2023 public hearing that city leaders were willing to sit down and negotiate a “two-project solution.”
Yet those same city leaders have had a detailed proposal from NFR for nearly two months and haven’t so much as picked up the phone to get a deal done.
Finally, Tompkins forgets to mention Urbacon, the Toronto-based developer and operator, who first reached out to the City of Niagara Falls in February 2021 to initiate discussions about building a data center on John Daly Road. That’s two-and-half years ago… and a full eight months before Restaino launched his Centennial Park (plan). Urbacon wants to bring high-paying jobs and high-tech economic development opportunities to Niagara Falls. They successfully operate beautiful data centers in Toronto, Richmond Hill and Montreal that are 100% occupied. They can do it here… and it won’t cost the City of Niagara Falls a dime.
All that they ask is that the city allow them to work with NFR to place the data center on NFR’s property, and all they’ve gotten from the city is an eminent domain proceeding. But Tompkins forgets to mention this as well.
