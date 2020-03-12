Six years ago, I was considering running for the Lewiston-Porter Board of Education, but was unsure of the duties of a board member. My reason for running was to provide the students of the district with the best education possible within the allotted budget. But I also understood that I might have to make some tough decisions to ensure resources were available to continue offering the curriculum, activities and infrastructure improvements everyone expects, while ensuring the welfare and safety of all students.
I reached out to those who were serving on the board to learn about the responsibilities of a board member. What I found out is, if you care about the future of education and playing a role in preparing children for life, then you would make a good school board member.
I have enjoyed my six years on the board, but it is time to step aside and let others come forward to serve their community. If you have ever considered running for the school board, now is an excellent time to explore the position and process.
This year, the Lewiston-Porter Central School District will hold elections to fill three board positions; two for 3-year terms and one for a 1-year term. You do not have to have children attending the district to be on the board, all you need is a desire to work with others to set the direction for the district so they can provide every student the chance to excel.
The Niagara Orleans School Boards Association is offering a workshop for prospective board members on March 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Newfane Early Childhood Center at 6048 Godfrey Road, Burt. You will learn about the election process, school boards and the law, board-superintendent relations, fiscal oversight and budget development, and perspectives on school board service from veteran board members.
The workshop is presented as a community service and is free of charge. To register, please call the Niagara Orleans School Boards Association at 731-6800 ext. 2211 or e-mail dstamp@onboces.org.
Specific details on the Lew-Port positions can be obtained from the school website at www.lew-port.com or by contacting Marisa Barile, district clerk, at 286-7266, or mbarile@lew-port.com. Also, feel free to contact any board member to get their view on the responsibilities and time required to serve on the board.
Additional information can be found at the School Board Member Experience, a website provided by the New York State School Boards Association. They provide information on eligibility, deadlines, starting the campaign process, basic roles and responsibilities, training requirements, leadership skills and more. You can visit the website at https://www.nyssba.org/clientuploads/nsbmx/.
I hope you will consider running for the school board and help provide our students the best education possible.
Lance Dickinson is the vice president of the Lewiston-Porter Board of Education and president of the Niagara Orleans School Boards Association.
