For a long time, it was suggested that Colonel Peter A. Porter, famous owner of the falls, was an agent in the Underground Railroad. In addition to Porter’s “secret charities” and views on freeing captured Confederate slaves, both his sister and cousin were documented abolitionists. The theory migrated into a given when Eber Pettit’s Sketches in the History of the Underground Railroad (1879) was re-discovered during the preparation of the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Plan in 2012. One of the narratives told of an escaped slave named Cassey who sought the benevolence of a “Col. P.” near the falls.
In years of researching Porter, I never came across a shred of evidence corroborating this story. It’s because it's not true. Pettit borrowed these narratives, changing the names of historical figures from a biography of Isaac Hopper written by Lydia Child in 1853. Hopper was acting as an UGRR agent in the 1820’s-1830’s when Porter was just a child. He wasn’t known or called a “Colonel” but for a few months in 1862 before departing for the war. Therefore, any reference to “Col P” as Colonel Peter A. Porter in this context is impossible.
This discovery last summer was a setback. It came the same week the University of Buffalo decided to remove the Porter name from a residence hall. New information had surfaced regarding five enslaved African Americans inherited by the Colonel’s father in 1820.
Tired of dead ends, I decided to part ways with my research on Colonel Porter and began looking into the UGRR network in bordering states like Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. Chance would have it that upon researching former President Rutherford B. Hayes’ involvement in the abolition movement in Ohio, I came across Manning Ferguson Force. Force was a decorated General in the Civil War, a close friend of President Hayes (Hayes named a child after him) and the son of the first Mayor of Washington D.C. My plan was to tread lightly around Force. He graduated Harvard in 1845, the same year as Porter and had visited him in Niagara on several occasions. I didn’t want to go back down the rabbit hole.
This wouldn’t last long. The University of Washington, Special Collections lists an inventory description for the “M.F. Force Papers” and underneath one box incorrectly labels “Porter, P.S.” where it should read “Porter, P.A.”. Anyone scanning search engines on correspondences between two individuals born two hundred years ago, knows the importance of one character. Hoping for new information, I received over 60 pages Porter had written Force between 1846-1861.
What resulted is the largest primary source text we have for Colonel Porter. It offers an array of insight into both his private and public views. On the Wilmot Proviso that would’ve eliminated slavery within lands acquired from the Mexican War, Porter wrote “if progress could be regained for slaves by passing it, I would say pass it.” While he took shots at “Doughfaces in Congress”, a reference to Northerners who favored Southern political positions, he also revealed the personal struggle of being married to a southern woman. “Although my personal sympathies are not with the slave holding states, I have more friends and relatives in the South… I know the temper of the southern people and I believe the breach can never be healed”. Though interesting, it confirmed what broader context of the era might suggest of a New York Republican in the 1850’s.
Transcribing century old cursive is no easy task and Porter’s tended to degrade after several paragraphs. Initially I overlooked the verbose salutations and small talk found at the beginning. However, I quickly realized the utility in Porter’s initial sentences in deciphering the characters he was cramming into smaller margins deeper in these letters.
It was during one such exercise that produced what is now a substantial piece of evidence of Porter’s activity in the UGRR. On December 16th, 1853, Porter opened his letter to Force
“I suppose you may have heard that a young male stranger came to receive the benefit of the Jordan’s Water for which I beg in the name of the farrier to retrieve my nearest chariots. The Baptism has not taken place but will in a few weeks I hope”
It was uncharacteristic of any other letter Porter had sent Force that decade. It’s odd that he would open with biblical references to the Jordan River when referring to the baptism of an unknown person. There was an abrupt realization that for the same reason Force would understand the identity of this “male stranger”, Porter did not want to reveal this man in ink.
Historians have commented on the Underground Railroad’s use of code to throw off slave catchers and avoid legal penalties. The “River Jordan” was widely understood as the Ohio River and given its location on the Kentucky border, represented a milestone in reaching freedom. As Eileen Guenther wrote in In Their Own Words: Slave Life and the Power of Spirituals “Baptism was a ritual of great importance to converted slaves. This baptismal song offers multiple levels of meaning. Tubman is said to have hummed this melody as a signal for escapees to move to the water…” The most telling reference Porter makes is to his “chariots”. “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot”, a hymn passed down through oral tradition in the African American community, had a wealth of meaning to a slave, one of which could refer to the entirety of the UGRR or something as specific as the means of escape.
The locations of Porter and Force would’ve served as a strategic advantage to their operation. The Colonel had expansive land and business ventures in Western New York. His family had made the lion’s share of their wealth in the portage industry that included waterways north of the Ohio River into Canada. Porter also had important connections in the south from having spent most of his youth at his grandmother’s estate in Kentucky. Manning Force would’ve been more familiar with the Mid-Atlantic having grown up in the nation’s capital. In 1849, Force moved to Cincinnati, an important nexus in the UGRR, at a time when the rank of active abolitionists in the city had been depleted. Levi Coffin, a likely friend to Force and renown Cincinnati based agent, remarked on the “very heavy” expense and complexity of providing clothing, food and multiple two-horse teams to drive them to their next depot. “If the party of fugitives were large, they were soon scattered among the abolitionists in the neighborhood, and remained in safe concealment until the next night.”
More research will need to be done here on Colonel Porter. His heroic death at the Battle of Cold Harbor is the stuff of legend. We shouldn’t forget Manning Ferguson Force. His bravery during the Civil War earned him a Medal of Honor and, next to his involvement in the UGRR, places him in rare company in the cause of freedom. Porter’s widow, Josephine, wrote to Force shortly after the Colonel’s death. She “felt like saying to all who loved him, think and act as he did.” It was her final hope that the “friendship of years be continued" to her and her children. I like to think by just saving a couple letters for posterity, Force honored that request.
Tom Pitcher is a contributor from Washington D.C. and has been researching 19th century Upstate New York history for several years.
