GUEST VIEW: Celebrating original music

Growing up in Toronto and working as a professional musician from the mid-70s until today, I recall going to clubs around my city and other music venues and listening to up-and-coming bands like the Tragically Hip, Barenaked Ladies, and Rush – to name a few. Some clubs featured bands that played exclusively cover tunes, while others presented artists who played their own music. We discovered these bands by hearing them in the smaller venues playing their original songs, with the odd cover tune thrown in.
As I moved to the US and traveled, I’ve seen places like CBGB’s (Ramones, Blondie) and the Bitter End (America, Janis Joplin, Simon and Garfunkel) in NYC. I’m just giving a few names of artists who played these clubs. They didn’t play set lists of cover tunes by other artists. Even though you didn’t know who they were, you heard and saw the band or artist and judged for yourself. I could go on and on with clubs and cities (Austin, Texas, and Athens, Georgia, to name two) where original music can be found onstage at a number of different venues. Then, of course, there’s Nashville, Los Angeles and New Orleans to name a few others.
Western New York has a vibrant and exciting music scene. There are a great many venues to hear live music. Sadly, there are few that feature new or up-and-coming music. It’s almost impossible to find original music in a region that is populated by a constant demand for cover bands. There’s nothing wrong, whatsoever, with cover bands and enjoying an evening of a band playing a range of popular hits. At the same time, there are people who want to discover new, fresh and cutting-edge sounds and songs. There are a ton of talented and creative artists in WNY that create their own music. They retail it online and at their concerts, and they perform it live for you to hear and see.
At our Niagara’s Vox studios, on Buffalo Avenue in the LaSalle district of Niagara Falls, we have launched a new program “Above the Covers.” It's a weekly interview/live performance program that will feature many of the superbly talented players in this area who create their own music. Local artists like Thomas Tedesco, JB Aaron and the DC Suits will be among the first to appear. You’ll also hear from original artists from the Canadian side including Keyboardist Rob Preuss (Honeymoon Suite and The Spoons) and Mike Stanfield from Blackdog Ballroom in Toronto. We’ll talk with people in the music business to learn more about how music is made and marketed in 2022.
Again, there’s nothing wrong with a band playing music from other artists. Often, they deliver passionate and inspired versions of songs we’ve heard for years. We are looking to open a door for those who want to hear and see music that is fresh, reflects our world today and brings us the voices of the poets and singers who are telling OUR stories, not simply rehashing the past. Tribute bands and themed acts are in every city in the world. So are artists who may rise to reach a much wider audience with new music, and messages that reflect our world in 2022.
The new show “Above the Covers” and Niagara’s Vox pages are on Facebook and YouTube. New episodes will appear weekly. If you are interested in being on the program, please reach out to us on social media or call us at 716-359-6170. Let’s give a listen to the new and established original talent in our area! The next “big act” can just as easily be from Buffalo, Niagara Falls or Lockport as from anywhere else in the Nation.
Peter Green is a professional musician, composer and co-owner of the Niagara’s Vox Media Studios in Niagara Falls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.