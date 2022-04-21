On Dec. 12, I was honored and privileged to be appointed to the Niagara Falls School Board to fill a temporary vacancy. In just four short months, after having the opportunity to work side-by-side with the administration and fellow board members, I have decided to run for a full-term for school board member in the May 17. I am confident that my qualifications will suit me well to continue serving as a School Board member.
In 1999, I graduated from Canisius College with a Bachelors in Business Management. Since then, I have been the co-owner and operator of Michael's Restaurant on Pine Avenue, which my father founded in 1966. I am also a U.S. Coast Guard Master Captain and own and operate Cataract Fishing Charters. Further, I am currently working toward completing my Series 7 financial licensing.
I was also the past president of Cataract Development Corp., a local entity that has renovated and revitalized three vacant commercial properties in downtown Niagara Falls.
Being a public servant is more than just qualifications. It is also about serving the public. I am proud of my lifetime of public service in our city. I have served on the Board for the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club, Niagara Catholic High School Board of Trustees, the Pine Avenue Redevelopment Project, the Niagara Falls Board of Education Foundation, and the Niagara Tourism and Convention Corporation.
As a businessman, investor and volunteer in our city, I know that the education and growth of our youth is paramount to our community’s future. I have witnessed the first-hand effects and drawbacks Covid has had on our students, educators and the entire population of young adults in Western New York. That is why I am making mental health awareness and early childhood education a priority for our schools.
In the last four months, I am proud to have joined my fellow Board members in approving a state of the art metal detections system in our district. Safety for our students, staff, and administration is of the utmost importance. If children do not feel safe, they cannot learn.
Lastly, with my background in finance, I will evaluate and ensure that all taxpayer dollars are being properly and wisely spent. Keeping the district on solid financial ground with no tax increases are an absolute must!
Our school district has amazing students with unlimited potential. The administration, educators and support staff are extremely knowledgeable and hardworking and want the absolute best for our community and students. I honestly believe the students of today have an amazing opportunity to enter the field of their choice and advance at a pace unlike any in recent history. Supplying our educators and students with the latest educational advancements is key to an ever changing and quickly evolving society.
Complacency leads to failure. That is why, as your School Board member, I will work tirelessly to explore new ideas so that we continue to push our schools to be better.
In the end, every decision that I make will be to further the best interest of the students, school district and citizens of Niagara Falls. I would be honored to have your vote for Niagara Falls School Board on May 17 so I may continue to strive and form the best future for the students of our community.
Michael Capizzi is a member of the Niagara Falls Board of Education.
