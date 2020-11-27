I first saw him stretched out on the limb of an acorn tree on the corner of Michigan and 29th, curiously looking down at me with a big Cheshire cat grin not unlike the one so well known from Lewis Carroll's “Alice in Wonderland.”
I would right after that see him quite frequently checking out the neighborhood, roaming about and seemingly without a care in the world. I was soon to learn that this was “Bubba,” a neighbor's cat on the next block from where I live on Weston. He is a handsome, short-haired white feline uniquely marked with black/brown fur spots in all the right places. I discovered Bubba was well known in the surrounding neighborhood, a wandering, overly friendly cat who never did anyone any harm. He loves people and it was I found a great way to start your day with a visit from him and an early good morning “meow” greeting from him.
He belongs to a middle-aged childless couple. Bubba is their whole life, their “pride and joy,” their baby as are the pets of all of us who happen to own and severely love them. My wife and I are owners of four cats, each unique, exotic, mysterious and humble who happen to be strictly indoor cats. But some felines have an inborn and much-needed natural instinct to want to be outdoors and it is essential to their happiness and well being. Bubba is such a cat. A huge part of his happy existence is being outside curiously exploring the world around him and enjoying his freedom. He knows when it is time at the end of each day to return to his loving home where his family anxiously awaits his arrival each day at dusk.
In recent weeks Bubba was sadly targeted with an assault weapon BB gun and shot twice. He managed to painfully make his way home where his owners were devastated to see Bubba was seriously hurting. Taking him to the vet, the doctor removed two BB pellets from his back leg. It was severely damaged and it was determined his back leg had to be amputated. Bubba is in his loving family's home slowly recovering and adjusting to losing a limb. He will never be the same outgoing cat and must learn now a new existence as a strictly indoor pet and is unhappily struggling with the fact that he can no longer go outside.
The sadistic person that committed this inhumane act should be hugely ashamed and couldn't begin to know the sadness and grief they brought upon this poor cat's family. Why and how could another human being be that unfeeling and break another family's heart intentionally and want to hurt a poor innocent creature? There is no excuse for this kind of animal cruelty and the individual responsible should be fully prosecuted!
Sadly, there are just too many folks that just don't get that a pet is like a member of the family, probably even more so to people that have no one else — often to those living alone, childless couples and older senior citizens. These animals are in many cases their whole life, all they've got in the world! True pet lovers impulsively subject themselves to do the “unthinkable” to make every attempt to save them in a life or death situation unhesitatingly spending whatever it takes to get their pet completely well.
There are so many people missing out on the wonderful experience of having a cat or a dog as their best friend because they are just plain unaware of the power and intensity of such a relationship. Authoress George Eliot beautifully stated, “Cats and dogs are agreeable friends and perfect companions — they ask no questions, they pass no criticism. They love you no matter what. They won't ever lie or deceive you or attempt to betray you. They have no ambition, no self-interest, no desire for vengeance, no fear other than that of displeasing. We are the focus of their love and faith and trust. We, in essence, are the center of their universe.”
Unfortunately, we are too aware that every day there are still so many poor animals only asking for a chance at a real life. A visit to a local animal rescue shelter and one can easily see so many adorable and loving animals with their sad eyes as they look back at you begging for a home! Kudos to the special people who do feel for these far too many unspoken for, helpless creatures who never asked to be born. These folks to be admired “get” that these animals were put here on this earth for us to love and enjoy. Cats, and dogs as well are now often incorporated into wellness programs with the sick and the dying and have proven to have added weeks and even months to a person's life.
James Herriott, author of such books as “All Creatures Great and Small” and “All Things Wise and Wonderful” once said, “Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened.”
Ron Gawel is a Niagara Falls resident.
