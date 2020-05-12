GUEST VIEW: Bilson announces bid for Niagara Falls School Board

As a father of school-aged children; I understand the important role that a strong, supportive educational foundation plays in our society.
Born and raised in LaSalle, I have always had a passion for this community. Now more than ever we need strong, experienced leadership that can manage through the headwinds of these unprecedented times.
I am currently employed as the Senior Director of Negotiations at Strategic Financial Solutions. I oversee more than 100 team members and have been tasked with leadership development throughout the company. I feel strongly that my 20 years of high-level business management experience will bring great value to the school board.
One of the first lessons I learned in my career is that you can accomplish a lot more if you work collaboratively.
We must encourage communication with our wonderful staff. We must be open to their feedback and utilize it to provide unparalleled education to the youth of our community.
I hope to work with a varied cross section of our community to ensure that Niagara Falls Public Schools are the at the forefront of diverse and innovative educational programs in our area. I envision a district that provides exhilarating new opportunities for students.
I am confident that through our great teachers and staff we will set the bar for what is considered high quality and rewarding education. I pledge to serve our students, families, and all district staff with a high level of dedication and trust. Niagara Falls Schools will be the benchmark for great education.
Robert Bilson, along with his wife Nicole who is a Niagara Falls City School District teacher and their five children, reside in LaSalle.
