“One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we trend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we have been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.”
Carl Sagan
This was written by a High School alumni of mine. It seems to be more relevant today than ever. Every time I read a newspaper or listen to a news report I think of this quote.
The first thing that triggers my response is slanted news. Example: President Trump has unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. Now did the reporter or commentator find out if these claims are true or false? Did he or she investigate this event? A reporter should just say ‘Trump claims voter fraud.” This reporter is trying to bamboozle me!
A good reporter would go out to interview people who feel that there was voter fraud. As of yet, to my knowledge, no one from a news media has done so. From what I understand, there are thousands of signed affidavits claiming this fraud. Get the story then report their findings. I am sure that this will not happen, why because journalism is dead. They are bamboozled!
Another way the media triggers my response is to bamboozle is news suppression, such as the Hunter Biden news story in the NY Post. The way it was held back by Facebook and Twitter and other media outlets. Or how about the Rep. Eric Swalwell story? The media forgot to tell you that he was having an affair with a Chinese spy! This could be a huge story because he is on the House Intelligence Committee. In fact Google has a restraint on that as well. You have to rummage around Google to find this story.
Suppression in another, form is how many people know that Donald Trump was nominated 4 times for a Noble Peace Prize? Google did a fact check on that, saying it was no big deal. However they can’t fact check that it brought peace to the Middle East. This will save countless lives of the people who are marched to their graves during wars fought over the whims of interests of lone individuals.
Another bamboozle we can not forget is commonly known today is fake news! A example is when Trump was over in France. I am sure you all heard he said “Suckers lost their lives for nothing. Everyone associated with that trip came forward on their own account to say this never was said. However the damage was already done by an anonymous source.
I can’t stress enough how important the news media is to our society. It is our first line of defense against fraud, corruption, and security. To have the media compromised is a threat to our country and everything we hold to be true and just.
Back in 2018, Jim Morrison, a singer, song writer and poet, who served as the lead vocalist of the rock band,” The Doors” once said:’ whoever controls the media, controls the mind.’ This is how Bamboozle comes into play!
The question is who is controlling the news media and are they trying to bamboozle us? There are only six corporations that control 90% of what we read, watch, or listen to. They are Comcast, News Corp, Disney, Viacom, Time Warner and CBS.
The New York Times, with all “the news that is fit to print” is controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has regularly conducted business with Chinese companies with overt ties to the CCP. Jeff Bezos, The Washington Post, has direct ties to the Chinese business market, which is regulated by the CCP.
CNN is owned and operated by Warner Media, which has significant financial and institutional ties to the CCP. CNN president Jeff Zucker also has a connection with China. He works with Turner sports. Turner Sports works directly with the NBA to broadcast games in China.
MSNBC & NBC News are operated by NBC Universal, a company with extensive financial ties to the CCP. ABC the most obvious ties to China are through their ventures with Walt Disney and ESPN. Both companies have deep-rooted financial stakes in the Chinese economy controlled by the CCP.
Robert A. Krause is the chairman of the Niagara Falls Republican Committee.
