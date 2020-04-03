Is leadership during a crisis different from other kinds of leadership? And if so, what can be learned from the difference? Recently, I posed these questions to an elementary charter school principal for whom I have served as an evaluator and mentor for years. Suddenly, it seems like many of her routine executive decisions have become unnervingly irrelevant.
The current crisis of spreading coronavirus presents a terrifying challenge to the routines of our lives. Hopefully, our responses will save lives and livelihoods, but untimely or shortsighted steps may add to the chaos. Educators and parents are acutely aware that continued confinement in home settings may compromise children’s learning.
The coronavirus embodies the crisis element of a viral trigger, reinforced by the growing need for resources to avoid overloading our health-care systems. Further up the road, policy and practical solutions must be clarified. Among other things, the aftermath of the COVID-19 will demonstrate whether crisis leadership produces lasting educational results.
The charter principal I mentioned earlier, Darci Novak, offers a multi-faceted case study in crisis leadership. As the chief academic officer of the K-6 Niagara Charter school, she reports directly to a board and not to district administrators.
Confronted by a quickly evolving crisis, the principal acted quickly to close her school until further notice. She charged her staff with developing take-home learning packets to cover the basics and related practical tools. Hundreds of packets were mailed home. Meanwhile, she set up available online learning through Kahn Academy, and provided parents with lists of free online sites and resources. The school’s website is updated every day with new electronic links for parents. While the students are getting daily meals at schools located closest to their homes, the charter school is working with Feed More of WNY to provide additional food and emergency food kits to families.
All school staff are being paid during the closure. Laptops for all teachers are used to conduct virtual meetings and to sustain professional development. No teachers may enter the school, but cleaning staff sanitize the building regularly. Leadership reports from executive staff are developed and shared with staff, the board, and the State Education Department.
Difficult as it is to profile acts of leadership mid crisis, the facts show this principal has adapted strategic choices to fit the circumstances. A data-driven focus on school improvement is on hold, as state tests have been cancelled. Inequitable access to technology at home remains a difficult issue. Still, even without mechanisms for accountability, the principal is exploring options, taking careful steps forward, and learning from this harrowing experience.
Another crucial dimension to leadership in crisis is attitudinal and emotional. Novak is enabling and empowering her staff, students, and parents by providing reassurance that a welcoming school life surely will continue. She is capitalizing on a reservoir of trust. By repeating the message, “We can do this together,” the principal is building what experts call social capital. She understands that people are frightened. Her success will be nurtured by sustained communication and a willingness to listen and act calmly and rationally.
The role of the leader in this crisis is like that of an orchestra conductor who suddenly finds that unusual combinations of instruments and musicians must join together on short notice for multiple concerts using music they have not practiced. By no means is this leadership as usual. But so far, thanks to the conductor, the band plays on.
Jeffery Bowen is a former superintendent at the Pioneer School District in Cattaraugus County and former director of research for the New York State School Boards Association.
