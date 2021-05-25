GUEST VIEW: Abbondanza highlights business experience

My name is James Abbondanza and I am running for Niagara Falls City Council.
My family has been in Niagara Falls for generations, and I am raising my three boys here. My children are the biggest reason for throwing my hat into the ring for City Council. Like most parents, I want my children to be safe, healthy and have a chance to thrive in life. I want to bring positive changes to Niagara Falls for them and for all my fellow residents.
I attended the old Niagara Falls High School, class of 93’, completed an associates degree from Niagara County Community College and my received my bachelor’s from Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in ’95. I worked in the the Information Technology field for over 25 years. I started and operated various successful businesses and have managed teams of people and departments to develop products and services. I’ve hired, fired, and promoted employees, developed budgets, and kept businesses running smoothly. I have worked with companies of all sizes, as well as educational and government institutions.
In addition to being an entrepreneur, I was the head of the IT department for Greater Niagara Newspapers (Niagara Gazette, Lockport Journal, Medina and Tonawanda News). The IT department touched on every aspect of the Company. Many of the people I worked with there are the most dedicated people I have ever met, oftentimes creating a product with scarcely any resources.
Recently, my focus has been on the short-term rental industry. I have renovated several run-down properties, turning them into beautiful tourist homes. These newly renovated homes improve their neighborhoods and help provide local jobs. It is wonderful to see how even small, positive changes to a neighborhood can have a significant affect on the people who live there.
As one of the founders and current president of the Niagara Falls Tourist Home Association (NFTHA.org), I have worked on the civil side of helping change the way our City works. With a great team of people in our group, and support from residents, we were able to lobby against harmful new policies becoming law. In doing so, we protected local small businesses and neighborhoods.
Like so many of us, I have a protective pride in Niagara Falls. Throughout the years, we have seen our local government sell us out time and time again and prey on us to fill in deficits of their own making. Over time, our leaders let the good things we once had be torn down for half-baked plans or promises from predatory developers that never came to fruition. We have witnessed our community resources cut away from our young and our elderly and there has been no regard as to the long-term effects of those choices.
Our leaders in government, upon arriving for work each day, should have only one mandate – how can they make our daily lives better now and into the future? It is their job to think of all of us in every decision they make and not use us and our hard-earned tax dollars for their own gain. It falls on the people of our community to expect more from our leaders and demand a better city.
I will be a voice for you and all our fellow residents as a member of the Niagara Falls City Council. It is my goal that I earn your support for the upcoming 2021 election. I’ll be out walking door-to-door in all our neighborhoods until election time, and I hope I get a chance to meet you and hear your ideas and concerns for our City.
If you’d like to know more about me, or reach out to talk, please visit my website at voteabbondanza.com
James Abbondanza is a candidate for Niagara Falls City Council.
