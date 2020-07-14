GUEST VIEW: A salute to Falls library staff

The Niagara Falls Public Library Board of Trustees would like to extend our gratitude for all of the incredible work staff have done during this unprecedented time. Although we know that the crisis is not yet over, we just wanted to take this opportunity to say that we have noticed the staff’s dedication to maintaining library services. This can be measured by being two of the only 12 municipal libraries in the state of New York which remained service ready: offering curbside pick up, online reference, and virtual programs. Throughout NYS, all 1,012 municipal libraries in their various governance structures navigated their region’s infection rates through innovative services the best way that they could. Many are now re-emerging, eager to serve their communities now with safety in mind.
Since March 19th, NFPL jumped into action, justifying our well-deserved reputation as an anchor for the Niagara Falls community. The staff has cheered us up by sharing their music performances, craft demos, and puzzle pictures from home. They have helped keep our community artistically and intellectually engaged -- not to mention entertained -- with the amazing variety of new online programs for kids and adults, including our modified Summer Reading Program.
Through outreach, library staff has kept us safe, connecting thousands of citizens with much-needed information about COVID-19, ever-changing state and local responses to it, and community resources to help those in need. http://nfplkids.weebly.com/
Heroically, library staff have made sense of and implemented the myriad requirements and recommendations for safely reopening. The installation of sneeze guards, policies, moving furniture, sanitizing each shelf, and each book that comes in is well thought out and proactive to the safety of our community. Once word comes from City Hall and Governor Cuomo’s office, we will be ready.
Working in any library isn’t just a job but a passion, and that a library isn’t just a place for books but a centerpiece of civic life. As the Central Library for the Nioga Library System, library staff has shown leadership and modeled behaviors for other libraries to follow. The staff of the Niagara Falls Public Library has made us all very proud. Thank you.
Sarah Potwin is the executive library director for the Niagara Falls Public Library Board of Trustees.
