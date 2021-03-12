Joe Genco’s article in Saturday’s paper was one I could relate to, only he survived much better than me. My odyssey began on March 27, 2019 when I let my black lab, Tani, out, and he immediately alerted me to a very dopey acting young raccoon under my back deck. Got Tani back in. Now what to do?
Before Tani, we were pestered with raccoons. As soon as I would plant flowers, they would destroy them, then they would wash their paws in my bird troughs on the rail of my deck. Biggest problem was them raiding my bluebird nests and destroying my feeders. DESPERATION. Have-a-Heart traps came in handy.
I went to my shed and got the trap and set it with bird seed. An hour went by, nothing, so I remembered tuna fish was a draw. Dopey had moved, but was still 15-20 feet away just watching. I was fiddling with the trap, and Dopey suddenly came running up to me and tried to run up my leg! I managed to pull him off but not before he bit me in the finger and the leg! Now I really was in trouble.
I immediately called the County Health Department and they were wonderful, every one of them. I ended up making two trips to Eastern Niagara Hospital's emergency room for the shots, then two follow-ups to the Niagara Falls Health Department. Final trip was April 11. They were great.
Later that day, about 4:15 p.m. I was walking Tani along my nature trails. I have 4-1/2 acres of groomed trails. As I’m getting close to home, Tani finds Dopey. I was certain it was him. I called the Health Department – closed. I panicked a bit, (being a widow of two years now and alone didn’t help). I called 911 for help. BIG MISTAKE.
The dispatcher was very rude and condescending. “Ma'am, we haven’t had a case of rabies in 30 years.” She asked for more details. “Do you know you just admitted to committing a crime on a recorded line? I’ll send a DEC officer out.”
Ay 6 p.m. DEC Officer Holzle shows up with the Middleport Police (backup for Mrs. Davy Crockett). He was not interested in Dopey AT ALL. Didn’t want to see him. But he had to cite me for trapping out of season and assign a court date. I have worked in the court system my entire life so I asked what the surcharge was? $200 plus the fine. Wonderful!
Court date set, but prior to it I sent a letter to the town prosecutor telling him my history of conservation. (I wanted to drive to court in my little VW Bug with a raccoon tail attached to the antennae, but thought better of it.) In 1982-83 my husband was NYS Chairman of Ducks Unlimited, Inc. and eventually a Life Sponsor. We have successfully fledged thousands of Wood Ducks over 45 years on our pond. I’m a member of Friends of Iroquois Wildlife Refuge and the NYS Bluebird Society. On April 23 I went to court and my citation was ultimately dismissed. Thank Heavens!.
Now, the frosting on this cake: Headline news in the Lockport US&J on May 17, 2019: “Royalton raccoon is county’s first 2019 rabies case” because “two sheep were bitten during an incident on Ditch Road”, about 5 to 7 miles from me. Another article around that time mentioned “a report of a rabid raccoon by a woman in Royalton earlier.”
Nightmare of an ordeal. Lesson learned.
Joan Weet lives in Middleport. She loves bluebirds and wood ducks but raccoons? Not so much.
