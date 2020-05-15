My good friend, Arnie Porter, died on April 15, 2020. He was 88 years of age. His passing was attributed to the coronavirus. Arnie was elderly and had underlying health issues, which are two factors that do not help when you contract this new virus. To date, his obituary has not appeared in the paper. I do not know the reason for this.
A few days later in the Gazette I read an article that stated that four more Niagara County residents had died from COVID-19. These four were listed by their age and sex. I knew when I read “ that an 88-year-old male” with underlying health issues had died that this was Arnie.
In this day of privacy and HIPPA laws, I felt taken aback that Arnie was relegated to the above description of his death. It is with this thought in mind that I am writing about my friend — Arnie Porter.
Arnie was a full-blooded Mohawk Indian born on the reservation in Brampton, Ont. In time, he would move to the United States where he took up residence and found work. Arnie was a member of Laborers Local 91 and worked a good part of his career for Laur and Mack Contracting Company.
We became good friends through our interest in our senior bowling, card playing, and going for coffee at Tim Hortons. Arnie enjoyed his bowling as evidenced by his four times/week doing this. He bowled in all three senior men’s leagues and in one of the two mixed leagues. His composite average was a 153 in the men’s leagues this past season. Arnie was reliable and committed to his bowling teammates. However, you had to wait many times until 11:55 AM (five minutes before practice time) to see if he would show. He rarely missed coming to bowl. He was on “Arnie time” not our time!
Playing cards was something that we both enjoyed. A group of six or seven of us would meet to play every other Saturday. Arnie was a regular at these games unless he would go to Canada to visit his sister. Arnie always told us of this in advance. Don, another friend, Arnie, and I would go to Tim Hortons down the road after our senior bowling for the day was over. This was from one to three times/week on a regular basis. If Arnie got there first, he would buy his drink and his timbits or muffins. When Don and I arrived he would offer us some. We gladly accepted his generosity.
Arnie Porter was a quiet and perceptive man. When he did speak, to add to the conversation, he was astute and straightforward with what he had to say. He had a sense of humor and a wit with a bit of devilment that you could see by his smile and the gleam in his eye. Arnie had a good heart, was a good person, and was a true and good friend to the many that he met through his years of life on this earth. He will be remembered and not forgotten by the many friends who knew him.
In closing, I say goodbye to you, “Kemo Sabe” may you now rest as you enjoy the rewards of life beyond here. At the pearly gates God will greet you with - “welcome, well done good and faithful servant.”
John Loss is a resident of Grand Island.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.