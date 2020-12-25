GUEST VIEW: A different kind of Christmas in America

“Merry Christmas, Mr. Stickney,” said Pastor Mark as he handed me a frosted Honey Bun in the cellophane.
The flat doughnut was my first gift of the 2017 holiday! And I just stared at it. All around, the dorm hummed with sounds of 67 men at various stages of their morning routine.
“So,” Pastor Mark said, “say ‘Thank you.’” I was feeling emotional, but, after a deep breath, I rallied and clopped my right foot on the dorm floor, indicating “thank” and “you,” Mr. Ed-style. The Pastor grinned, and then: “There by the grace of—
“Oh, shut up,” I interrupted. “It’s bad enough we’re stuck here.” An older gentleman, Zoom, heard us, and strolled over.
“Hello, brother,” he addressed Pastor Mark. Pastor Mark nodded and grabbed at my sleeve before I could leave. Then Agony stepped in and swiped bangs away from his light blue eyes. Led by an informal prayer from Pastor Mark, we thanked Christ for blessing our families, friends, “brothers from Collins Correctional,” and even the invisible administration.
• • •
About 2.3 million Americans will know a different Christmas or holiday season this year. That’s because this smaller group of mainly U.S. citizens out of 323 million folks will spend December 25 behind bars.
Jesus Christ was born 2,020 years ago. These nearly 2.3 million prisoners will make this day, of supposed global peace and generosity, a better day with creative commissary food concoctions. The hallway to the pay phone is jammed, as is the small kitchen. The aroma of potatoes, melting cheddar, butter, the tantric music of bacon frying, the ghetto-speak of inner-city Rochester and Syracuse meth-heads and dealers.
Welcome to Christmas in Collins, a 1,700-inmate capacity medium-security prison on the border of Ellicottville ski country. Flurries outside. No decorations inside, no trees, no blinking lights, no plastic manger, no reminders of today’s date other than small, colorful nude Buttman magazine calendars pinned to lockers.
No family or friends. For some. Was this transcendentally intended?
• • •
I love time-lapse photography, sped to foster understanding that things are happening, man. It’s Christmas and I’m changing, we are changing. You’re on the hunt, Brandon, to set yourself free. Pastor Mark, Big Bear, Gummy, Officer Valefor, and Gandhi—these are the five real-life people who join you on your tragical history tour of four New York State prisons in 19 months.
They are nice folks — why are they here? Well, Pastor Mark is not a pastor, but he has found The Word. Big Bear is a Native American/Italian who loves women and cocaine, Gummy is a comical hockey goon/dealer, Officer Valefor works here, and none of us are really sure about Gandhi. He loves cough medicine.
All those years of Gonzo and anti-establishment ridiculousness in the name of other writers who’ve long since passed on — it led to my imprisonment, not the journalistic freedom fighter medal I’d imagined, pinned to my lapel.
• • •
I barely know most of the inmates in this room, almost no one in the prison itself. I’d give all to start over again and become the clean-living master of my path. To avoid the titles thief, burglar, drunk, dealer, murderer, or, in Pastor Mark’s case, trying to live down the sex offender label. Will redemption ever come for us, or will it give us empty New Year after empty New Year?
And isn’t that just the way?
Crime in prison, crime in person. Someone naughtier than me lifted my new Honey Bun from my writing desk, leaving the wrapper. But I already filled up on mashed potatoes and cookies — and it is finally nice to hit The Wall, when suddenly it’s not my fault anymore.
Happy holidays.
And, I know, we’re going to hear from these other guys, fighting for their lives. And it will be more than a postcard.
Brandon M. Stickney of Lockport is the author of The Five People You’ll Meet in Prison: A Memoir of Addiction, Mania & Hope.
