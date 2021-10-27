GROZIO: Legislative priorities in the LaSalle district

It is my sincere hope that you give me the privilege of continuing to be your voice in County Government. I wanted to take a moment to talk with you about two of my top priorities in the months and years ahead.
By now, you all know that I’m a union electrician by trade, so I have close personal relationships with many of our small business owners in LaSalle and Niagara Falls. In the aftermath of the Covid lockdowns, many of them are hurting. Federal and state, and yes, county policies were too rigid for too long. Color-coded lockdown maps and the like. Many of us urged our county government to adopt commonsense measures to reduce the risk of Covid spread while allowing businesses to reopen, but sadly, those ideas were rejected for many months.
Niagara County needs a comprehensive plan to get federal and state aid to businesses, to repair infrastructure, and to prioritize the people building their dreams, and their families’ futures, on Main Street. I’ve been in regular contact with Congressman Brian Higgins on this topic, and when the federal government passes a Covid support/infrastructure bill, I will be a strong advocate for making sure Washington — and Albany — provide Niagara Falls, our small business owners, and our schools the aid they need to bounce back from 21 months of closures, reduced activity, and a slow-to-reopen border.
I also will be a vigorous champion for ensuring our Niagara Falls Police Department gets the kind of assistance it needs to do its best job for us. Let’s be clear: our police are working hard and doing great work to keep us safe, but we all know crime is up. I will continue to work with our County Sheriff’s Department to continue their aid here in the City of Niagara Falls to combat this problem. Our police force is working hard to keep visitors to our city safe, not just the people who live here. It’s reasonable to expect a combined level of assistance with our Sheriff’s Office to secure that outcome.
On Nov. 2, I hope you ask me to, again, work for you in county government. The challenges ahead aren’t small, but LaSalle is worth fighting for.
Mark Grozio represents District 3 in the Niagara County Legislature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.