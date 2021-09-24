I became a writer because it comes easily. Anytime I sit down, my fingers have the urge to stumble across a keyboard in some chaotic pattern unique to me. Words flow. I think all 10 digits are involved but I can’t say so because I watch the screen, not my fingers.
When I look at a pad of notes, sometimes I just spit out what I scribbled and link it, with what I hope to be easily flowing transitions, because my voice isn’t as important as what someone else has to say.
It happened last week when I saw the anti-vaxxers protesting in front of Niagara Falls City Hall. I set aside my personal opinion and told their story. I mean, why would the government force an experimental vaccine onto us, with unknown side effects, but protect us from hydroxychoroquine and ivermectin? (Seriously, one day someone will invent a sarcasm font. I would use it on the last sentence.)
Another thing happened when I sat to write about Father Raphael Barberg. There were too many details and there was too much spiritual depth to not wait until my head was clear and I had a chance to be alone with my notes and thoughts.
I could not do inferior justice to a beautiful story. I say inferior justice because, somehow, his story, with Kelley, their five children, and faith isn’t fit to be told even in simple words; it is too mystical and poetic not to be celebrated with grace-filled glory no matter what your faith. It's running today while Beth and I engaged in Shinrin Yoku (Forest Bathing, for the uninitiated. We saw an elk. It was majestic. It was too close to dark for Beth to shoot it. With her camera.)
Last week I saw a stressed Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie, standing before a bank of TV cameras, trying to explain how it was 21 young girls fighting to end the opening week of school didn’t really reflect on 1,869 students who came and did what was expected and were psyched for Spirit Week. He handled it with poise, humor and confidence.
I came home and did some personal writing. Some thoughts about Falls schools came out in the middle. I looked at it again and realized it was the genesis of last week’s column.
Some time the next day, I sat down and wrote more. I didn’t think much about it. I banged it out and forgot, until Thursday, when I opened it up, gave it one more rewrite and put it in queue for publication.
I didn’t give it another thought until Friday when the phone started to ring and I received emails.
It was school board members and administrators and candidates for office and random subscribers. I guess I struck a chord by sticking up for Niagara Falls High School. I was glad I did.
The best was a retired nurse. I could hear the emotion in her voice. She loves the city she moved to and calls home. Schools, community and hope mean everything to her. I felt it all. It validated why I am here.
I respect educators and leadership. School board members are massively underpaid volunteers. Random volunteers, like that fine retired nurse, mean everything. So does that well-seasoned widow on Forest Avenue who doesn’t always get her paper, or that mostly blind woman on Garrett Avenue whose granddaughter will read these words to her.
They are the fabric of our community. It’s connecting to the next generation of people that counts. All of them, not just the ones who read newspapers but especially the ones who ask “what’s a newspaper?”
As I said on a Facebook thread recently, “If you wait for it to trickle down it will never come. What we do, we do for ourselves. I own me. I believe in me. I can grow me. The only obstacles are in my head.”
Besides, as @Demetreus says, “We All We got.”
It’s all about belief and responsibility. Love yourself first. Oh dang, I think I wrote a column again.
Even on vacation, I sit down at night, open the computer and bang on the keyboard even when we stay in a place with no internet or electricity. Words will form. Wait, I get to do this and call it work? They will give me a paycheck? Oh gosh. Next thing I know, you’ll tell me I can hear the river from my porch.
It’s funny. As I left work last week, I said to Matt Winterhalter, who works very hard, “I might email you a column some day next week while I’m on vacation.” He said “Don’t worry about it, enjoy your vacation.”
He had no idea we wouldn’t even hit the road before this one would be mostly written.
You know, I sat down. There was a computer nearby. Then I started banging on the keyboard. Sometimes, it just happens.
Oh and if you missed me, rest assured, Beth is there. So is Gord. Our sons came and visited. And Qwerty is never lonely. In those quiet moments I will bang on her yet again. "Qwerty"? As Rick Jeanerette will never say, “Top Row, where momma hides the words that start with Q”. You know, “qwerty.”
As I finish, Blue Rodeo plays. “If we are lost, then we are lost together.” There is something write about that. Err. Umm. OK. Right. But some typos are funny.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at 282-2311, extension 2250, or joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com.
