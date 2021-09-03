GENCO: Working hard, taking names

Life is filled with risks, gambles and the chances we take.
I thought of that as I woke up at 4:45 a.m. and knew I was done sleeping, whether I'd gone to bed at 12:30 a.m. or not.
Somehow, the mighty Niagara is roaring louder than normal this morning, white noise in the distance. The sky is a bit brighter than we were used to in country Clarence, because of light pollution and a waning gibbous moon. Still, the stars are there in the southern sky.
I had worked a sort of grueling week. One of our reporters was off and so was our managing editor. That meant four nights of desk duty and a big need to help fill pages with local content. (If you know someone who wants to work as a newspaper reporter and point them to me, I will be forever grateful. They need to be naturally curious and passionate. The rest comes easily.)
A week ago Thursday, friends contacted me to say they were going to be in town from Naperville, Ill., and wondered if Beth and I might be available for a hike because they wanted to see Niagara Falls.
We texted back and forth and agreed to meet Friday morning even though my wife couldn’t join us because of work. I thought about giving them directions to park at Whirlpool State Park and meeting there. Our home is still in a bit of disarray because we just moved in and we both work hard, but I didn’t want the hassle of having to meet them, so I gave our address and told them to meet us here.
“It’s like a north Buffalo house,” Barbara said.
Michael admitted that despite his Buffalo roots, he’d never really given much thought to Niagara Falls.
I gave them a quick tour of our home and explained some of the work we are planning to do but that, since we moved, we haven’t had ugly surprises. We bought our home without an inspection.
While waiting for them to arrive, I had scrolled through Twitter. Bob Confer Tweeted a photo of a training run conducted at West Point in honor of Hartland firefighter Judy Spencer, who died in the line of duty on Aug. 24.
I found the number for West Point’s public affairs office and reached Elizabeth Woodruff in their media relations department to ask what the connection to Judy was. She asked for an emailed request and promised to run down information and get back to me later in the day.
• • •
“So you want to take our car or yours?” Michael asked.
“Neither. We can walk,” I answered.
I leashed up Gord, my poodle, and we headed toward the river through the neighborhood. Gord is a bit mischievous. At midweek he had pilfered two cups of cashews and ever since then I had feared they were going to come out at an inopportune time.
We found our way to the Whirlpool stairs. Barbara and Michael gazed in wonder.
“How have we never done this,” Michael said.
“Do they do something to make everything so lush and green?” Barbara asked.
We walked down the stairs. Gord let some cashews out. Somehow he knows to go a couple feet off the trail so as not to leave a mess for someone to step in. We headed south to the flat rocks along the rapids just above the Whirlpool. Gord immediately collapsed in a comfortable river water puddle, lapping joyfully. I scooped water with my berry container and doused him. (We didn’t pick any berries.)
After some time at the river edge we headed back north to the Devil’s Hole stairs and toward home along Lewiston Road.
While Beth was working that day, she gave someone our new address and the inevitable question came, in a tsk tsk, judgmental tone: “Why would you leave Clarence to move to Niagara Falls?”
I’ve been working on a rote answer and think I found one: “Because I always wanted Medina sandstone curbs and sidewalks. Besides, the Deveaux neighborhood remains underpriced.”
I pondered that as we shared cold drinks on the porch. Then I caffeinated some more.
• • •
Saturday’s A Section is 12 pages these days and we have two papers to put out. Some pages can be common but we work hard to keep the papers as unique as possible to the communities they represent.
I checked my email and realized Woodruff, the West Point spokesperson, had responded. Sure enough, Staff Sgt. John Vetter is a Lockport native and Judy Spencer’s nephew. Woodruff gave us photos of the run and contact information for Vetter, who would be expecting my call. Judy was his favorite aunt and an inspiration.
I packed up my stuff and headed to the office. Looking at what was scheduled for the Aug. 27 edition of the Gazette, I realized I hadn’t finished a big feature on Bishop Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman. I'd met him the week before in Niagara Falls. For 28 years, he has been the leader of Bethel AME in Wilmington, Del. When he arrived there, the Senator from Delaware came to meet the new pastor. They have been friends ever since. Beaman was asked to give the Benediction at President Joseph R. Biden’s inauguration. Now he’s headed for Africa.
Somehow I banged out the Vetter story for the Union-Sun & Journal and the Bishop story for the Gazette.
Three of us in the editorial department did the heavy lifting to get 24 pages together that night. We missed deadline by a little, but not bad. Being late can have ugly consequences because the delivery people are dedicated, hard working and on a tight schedule. Their job is tough enough without late papers.
Anyway, I got home, fell asleep and woke up thinking, so I put on a pot of coffee and banged this out. Life is filled with risk, gambles and chances. Go big or go home. Oh wait, I am home. On the bright side, the sun’s not even up and I found this column. Now if I can just keep Gord away from the cashews.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at 282-2311, extension 2250, or joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com.
