GENCO: Without rain we can't have rainbows

It was Thursday, March 19, 2020. We knew COVID-19 was coming. We went to take in one more show at the Tralf anyway. Grosh. Megan Brown, the singer, took the stage. “Welcome to our pre-apocalypse party,” she said.
The mostly original hard rock band jammed out for two hours before closing with a killer cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love.”
Grace Lougen on guitar, Dylan Hund on bass and Josh English on drums backed Brown with a killer, raw high energy sound. To call them tight is an understatement. Lougen is a fierce, driving force. Brown moans, wails and hits high notes in an almost demonic fashion. Both flow effortlessly behind the tight rhythm set by Hund and English who flails like a mad muppet in perfect time.
The next day, as predicted, the lockdown began. Our lives will never be the same and we didn’t even get Covid.
We used to go out for live music twice a week or so. I still remember loving the Flaming Lips at the Rapids Theatre or even going with our sons to see My Morning Jacket a few short years ago at Artpark or Our Lady Peace in Lockport. We would rarely pay more than $15 a ticket for a show at Asbury Hall, the Tralf, the Sportman's or Akron's Nickel City Arts. We almost never do arena shows.
We haven’t seen live music and eaten indoors in a restaurant only once in the last year.
My wife Beth, a psychotherapist, stopped seeing clients in person in her office. She no longer has to dress for work (at least from the waist down.)
It was a good year for the investment business, my previous profession, but I grew frustrated with the constant chase, ever-increasing regulations and corporate hassles. Thankfully, I was able to sell my practice to a respected colleague.
I tried working for a bank but found it to be a stiff, toxic environment even before facing the moral conundrum of having a “loan quota.”
I didn’t really think through that bankers have to loan money for banks to make money. I am fiscally conservative (cheap). That means I did everything I can personally, and for clients, to avoid installment loans. Alas, the bank expected me to push product. It was a bad fit even before it was a bad fit. It is always better to collect interest than pay it. Don't even get me started on the stupidity of car loans or even worse, leases.
With banking work out, I landed here. I should have just come in this direction from the start but sometimes I am obtuse, or at least stubborn. Last Saturday afternoon I actually looked at Beth and said “is tomorrow Monday so I get to go back to work?” It was sincere enthusiasm because it is such a privilege to write for a newspaper and get paid for it while fulfilling a vital duty for our communities.
The last year also brought lots more for which to be thankful. We had the best vegetable garden ever. We also explored many off-the-beaten-path places like the Lockport Nature Trail, Royalton Ravine, Four Mile Creek State Park and Stella Niagara. We found other obscure places as well like Hanging Bog and Sonyea State Forest.
Eventually, as things dragged on, we got a dog for the first time. Two weeks into ownership, our new found joy, a standard poodle named Gord, almost died of immune mediated hemolytic anemia. You know it’s bad when the first call from the vet about your lethargic pet is “you might want to consider euthanasia” and “no one here can believe this happened to you with your first dog.” That comes before the shocking price tag for treatment (which we grudgingly paid. Among Gord's nicknames is now "very expensive dog.")
So it goes. There will always be sunshine after rain. That’s how we get rainbows. Gord is fine. I got a job where I actually get paid to write and help shape the direction of these vitally important newspapers.
I still have dried, canned and frozen tomatoes to eat from that abundant garden. Our dog is now healthy, happy and mischievous (he ragdolled an opossum he found at the compost pile the other night. It played dead. He stole the chicken thigh from my forgotten lunch last week and ate the whole thing, bone and all. I was forced to eat Donatello's pizza. (I thanked Gord later) The vaccine thing is under control for both of us and we are about to move to a new home. It’s been a rough year in a lot of ways but we are healthy, happy and stronger.
Now if I could just see Grosh do the Kashmir/Eleanor Rigby mashup (you can Youtube it. It is a thing of beauty.)
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com or 282-2311, extension 2250. If you have story ideas, things I should know about Niagara Falls and Lockport or suggestions on how to make this paper better please email me. Thanks.
