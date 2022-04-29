Some time 10 days or so ago, a video from Niagara Falls went semi-viral on social media. A chunky male convenience store employee was shown following a shoplifter who was filling a backpack with goods. The employee approached the criminal from behind and delivered a swift kick. The bag spilled. The shoplifter fell against a cooler, got up and scurried away.
Mean comments followed because the Internet is like that. “The kick wasn’t swift enough.” “That’s what is supposed to happen.” I ignored sharing or commenting and shook my head at how mean the world can be.
Sure enough, by the end of the week I got a message from Lockport’s Trent Hamilton, president of the Entreprenuer School of Thought in Niagara Falls. He said the shoplifter is drug-addicted, bipolar and has been having a rough go of things. I don’t know what an appropriate outcome is but I am pretty sure it doesn’t involve a swift kick.
That brings to mind an incident from a couple months ago, also in a Pine Avenue convenience store. Somehow a customer complained about a leaky milk carton. The conflict escalated. The customer ended up with a bullet wound in her neck. The store employee ended up with charges. It’s comedy and tragedy. How does that happen?
I was talking with a community leader from the same neighborhood two weeks ago. Her husband bought HoHos in the same store for their children. When he got home, she noticed a bit of mold and that the food was six months out of date.
“I told him he needed to return them to the store,” she explained to me. “He said ‘I ain’t doin’ that. They shoot people over spilled milk.”
Like I said, tragedy and comedy.
Saturday night we went to Lewiston to get a bite to eat. As we returned home on Lewiston Road, we saw a pitbull mix limping on the sidewalk near Maple Avenue, with no collar, no leash and no one around. A young black teen with a mop of a haircut and no helmet was riding the wrong way on the street. His look made me nervous. I turned around. So did he.
I tried to get the dog to come to me but he refused and skittered in the other direction, running.
The young man looked at me. I was leery. He was not.
“I don’t know what to do. Should we call 911? I have to get home and I don’t have a phone,” he said.
“I can call,” I said. “Get home if that’s where you have to be. And keep doing the right thing. You will go far in life.”
“God bless you sir. I will be praying for that dog.”
I called 911. The sheriff's transferred me to Falls dispatch. The dispatcher said they would send someone for a look.
“Who are they going to send?” I asked. “Didn’t Dave Bower retire? Who replaced him?”
“They all do it now,” she said. (I learned later officer Don Booth has been using the animal control truck but there are a number of trained officers on each shift. The city has gone month-to-month on its contract with the SPCA.)
There is more to every story than a kid with floppy hair or a mentally ill shoplifter with drug problem. Somehow the only thing you can do is be kind. That and give thanks the police, as understaffed as they are, can still come look after a stray dog.
It reminded me of an incident last Fall. Our poodle, Gord, escaped from the backyard. He’d been gone about 20 minutes when we noticed. I went looking and caught up to him a couple blocks away. An NFPD cruiser was tailing him.
“Is that your dog?” the officer asked.
“It is,” I said.
“Thank god,” he replied as he drove off.
It doesn’t matter of it’s that kid on the bike, the stray dog or the shoplifted down on her luck. Be kind.
Contact group news editor Joe Genco at joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com or 716-282-2311, extension 2250.
