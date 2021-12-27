GENCO: ‘Why would you move there?’

Merry Chrismahannakwanzika. (Oh OK, Merry Christmas. . . Anyway . . .)
There’s a certain judgmental tone that comes, from the manager at the bank, the veterinary clerk and people to whom I don’t speak often.
“You moved from Clarence to Niagara Falls? Why would you do THAT?”
It’s the same tone they’d take if you told them you sold your house, quit your job and were going to travel the country in a van. It also comes if you were moving to the desert in Utah to live off the grid. Or if you were giving up your tenured PhD professorship at Buffalo State to go to dental school. (I have known people who did the van thing. A friend did the dentist thing. It worked out great for him. Until his ticker gave out at 60 as he raced his kayak. I miss John and his boats. Anyway . . . )
Reality is, Niagara Falls is a really nice place to live.
Oh sure, there are wide swaths of the city undergoing demolition by neglect, like anything owned by Blue Cardinal or Niagara Falls Redevelopment, neither of which appears ready to do anything significant until after the GO train gets here from Toronto in Mayor Restaino’s fifth term.
A friend of mine came to the Falls for the first time in years to visit the Rapids Theatre not long ago. She toured the beautiful place and called me on the phone.
“What the heck happened to Niagara Falls?” she asked.
The decline in Niagara Falls is the plight of former industrial cities everywhere. When the plants close and heavy industry departs, poverty ensues. Infrastructure decays. The legacy of labor contracts hangs like a financial yoke.
As I write this, before going on the air with Tom Darro, I can hear the skeptics. “You should have seen what Niagara Falls once was.”
It doesn’t matter. What matters is what Niagara Falls is. A natural wonder of the world with reasonably priced residential real estate, and surprisingly good schools. A safe place to live with a high quality of living. Of course my taxes are too high. So is my water bill. Save me the “it’s not our fault” explanations and do something about it, like lobbying Brian Higgins to find funds to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant. If redistricting goes through maybe Chris Jacobs or Delaware North will be as helpful.
Oh sure, there remains lots of poverty but there also is lots of opportunity, even if hamstrung by a government strained by excessive costs and constantly battling for balance between keeping the lights on and making things better.
I see some stupid decisions of the past being reversed, for example, using American Rescue Plan funds to bring LED streetlights.
It should have been a self-funded streetlight plan paid for years ago with the savings, not one-shot government funds which could have been more wisely spent, but hey, the fiscal impact will be significant and repeated. Better late than never.
I also see reassessment coming down the pike, as approved by the city council, which is about to swear in three new members. It seems like a no brainer but it never is. The storm of complaints is still coming. I believe it is an uphill battle.
Understand the rule of thirds when it comes to resetting the tax roll. One third will see taxes go down and one third up. The rest stays the same.
And as long as we are doing hard things, why not put a plan in place to dump the homestead/non homestead designation once and for all? That is the rule that makes businesses pay higher property taxes.
Anyway, while we miss some things in Clarence, Niagara Falls is just grand. I say moving here was a no brainer. Please save your judgments and share them with me at the end of Mayor Restaino’s fifth term. We can ride the Go Train downtown for sushi.
Contact regional news editor Joe Genco at 716-282-2311, ext. 2250, or joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.