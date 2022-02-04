GENCO: ‘What would you want to read that for?’

February brings Black History Month.
It caused me to recall the nightmare of eighth grade at Alden Central School.
It was biography report time. Somehow I had a vague notion who Shirley Chisholm was and chose a book about her off the rack.
I will never forget the reaction of Mr. Vandenberg, the English teacher. “What would you want to read that for?”
I was a bit of a wise guy so it made me more determined to actually read the book about the first African American woman to run for president; a chance to offend a teacher was not something to pass up. The only things I knew about Chisholm at the time were: she had a tangential connection to Buffalo and she was Black.
What I knew about African Americans was based on prejudice.
My father owned a dry cleaning store at Fillmore and Dewey in the 1970s. He had a high school diploma and an innate understanding of all things mechanical. He insisted students should be taught “systems” in school. By that, he meant logic. He’d come to be a dry cleaner because he was looking for his next business and stumbled upon Vogue Cleaners while selling commercial real estate. The proprietor could not keep her machines running. He bought the business and building, figured it out and charted his growth.
There was a sign on the wall that said “alterations” and a sewing machine in the back. When people started coming in for alterations, my father taught himself to sew. It was easier than taking the sign down.
Before minivans were available, he bolted a third-row seat in his Dodge van to transport his family. Dad and Mom had five boys in eight years it was a chore to take a family of seven anywhere.
Dad learned other skills as well: how to adjust an SU carburetor on an MG and, later in life, how to set up two screens for his computer and enter formulas into an Excel spreadsheet.
Two summers in a row we went camping only to have our vacation interrupted by law enforcement reporting a burglary at the store; the thieves tripped the alarm. When my bike got stolen outside the Fairfield Branch Library at Vernon and Amherst, he unleashed an epithet-filled tantrum. It was the last straw.
Putting five sons through private school was something Dad couldn’t stomach. Subjecting them to Buffalo Public Schools was hardly a better choice.
My parents put their home on Starin Avenue up for sale and embraced the essence of white flight. Eventually, they settled in Millgrove, a then-cute hamlet on Genesee Street that has since become a rundown post-industrial slum.
There were no non-white kids in Alden then and there are very few now. I knew all about ignorance. The only Black people we saw were in the Wende prison, working in the farm fields we pedaled past.
It was a few years later when Dad's friends the Fink Brothers, Jewish clothiers, who owned a store on Fillmore Avenue, were murdered by the Lemon Brothers, who were Black. It validated the decision to flee.
When it came time for college, I went on campus visits by myself, by either bus or train.
I still remembers walking around the campus of Utica College of Syracuse University with the tour guide. I was a bumpkin from Alden.
“Why are there so many Black people here?” I asked. “Our student population reflects American society,” the guide answered.
In fall, I showed up on campus. I had a room on the third floor of North Hall, home to the Division I basketball team in the days before Proposition 48 which required a 700 SAT score and a 2.0 GPA. To get recruited you had to be tall and marginally talented.
I also understood the white lie that guide told – the school was 60% white commuters. The dorms were filled with African Americans from downstate. Some became good friends. It was culture shock for me and for them.
After graduation, I retreated into White suburbia, worked for newspapers and as a financial adviser. Eventually my wife and I moved to Niagara County. I always had an open mind but somehow, I find myself living in a more integrated community than I’ve ever seen, filled with intelligent, compassionate people and wisdom. It’s people like Sylvester Beaman, Jeff Elder, Fatima Hodge, Men Standing Strong Together and NOAH, let alone Demetreus Nix, Trent Hamilton or Jackie Pryor. They all have unique, intelligent views and life experiences.
There remain inequities, things that need to be fixed. Still, I’m pretty sure no 8th grade teacher ever looks at a curious kid in Niagara Falls and asks “what would you want to read that for?” It is a step in the right direction.
