GENCO: ‘We all we need’

One of the first times I visited “Express Yourself Friday” at the Entrepreneur School of Thoughts, (3 p.m. weekly, 1110 19th St.) Demetreus Nix showed me a note with a message from Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino asking he be called to make an appointment to speak.
“Appointment?” Nix said. “He don’t need no appointment.” He said the mayor needs to show up, listen, and if he wants, speak.
I kept the note, but Nix’s “We All We Got” movement carries a few principles.
First, it comes first and is independent of other noble community efforts.
For example, a forum was put together a few weeks ago at Abate School. The topic: how to use the American Rescue Plan funds. Mayor Restaino, and three members of his administration, represented the city with NOAH, the Peacemakers and the NAACP listed as organizers. WAWG was nowhere to be found except that Nix flew into town to make sure his people weren’t participating.
That would be sad but for the fact the forum consisted of community members venting about problems they wanted solved and the mayor explaining he didn’t know if those things could be addressed with rescue plan funds.
Second, in the WAWG world, government programs, and government money aren’t the answer. The best way forward is by starting a small business, buying a home, investing in the community and building a sustainable, stable existence.
The idea is that when people have something to lose, they make better choices and the best initiative is to embrace personal responsibility.
Far too often in life, people tend to come to us in our time of need and lecture rather than listen. For most of the world, that doesn’t work.
The essence of leadership is listening enough to understand where someone wants to go and then, on their terms, letting them find the best way to get there knowing they were in charge all along even if you offer a bit of help on their terms.
That seems to be where Nix is with WAWG. Here’s the thing, he has a positive direction and a youthful following.
A couple weeks ago, members of the faith community gathered at 19th Street and Walnut Avenue for a Take Back the Streets prayer rally. The median age was 65 or so.
There was minimal connection between the younger generations not present and that well-meaning senior leadership. Invite Nix and his movement to participate in a prayer service and you are likely to hear, “That isn’t who we are. Those aren’t our leaders. They’re disconnected.”
He’s right, at least judging by who attended the Take Back the Streets Rally.
So how do we close the disconnect between faith-based and street-based leadership?
See above, where Nix talked about the mayor not needing an appointment.
Every Friday, any member of the community is welcome to express themselves, starting at 3 p.m. and broadcast live on Facebook. Show up, listen, speak up and support.
The Peacemakers have often been represented at the school by Ezra Scott and others. The NAACP, Men Standing Strong and NOAH should be there every week as well.
Tomorrow, Nix’s crew has a march against Black on Black crime. All are welcome. “Put down the Glock Cuz We All We Got.” Join in. Last time a march was held, it started with 30 people and built to more than 40. People came out of their homes and joined the chants and even walked with the crowd. I don’t think anyone but me noticed the prayer gathering at 19th Avenue and Walnut Street.
You don’t need an invitation. Pure intent and a righteous purpose are good enough. “We All We Got” is good but the sooner we accept “We In This Together” the better off Niagara Falls will be.
One of my favorite people is my friend, Pastor Mike Bowers of the Clarence Church of Christ. Mike leads with his heart, with love and with faith. He proselytizes by example, service and generosity and makes a huge difference as a community leader and role model. He listens, doesn’t judge and is supportive. He will tell you about Jesus if you ask but he would rather show you by is actions, ministering to those in need be it spiritually or by providing food or even digging wells in El Salvador. His wife helps persecuted women in the middle east find refuge.
I suspect his techniques would work in the Falls. Lead with love even if that means embracing a rabble rouser like Nix, a provocateur with whom I don’t always agree. Meet people where they are and then help them go where you want them to be because that’s where they are headed on their own. In the spirit of John Lewis make “good trouble.”
There might be some message in there about turning the other cheek or turning water into wine. I think. It’s in the Qoran, the Bible or maybe the Torah, then again, perhaps all three.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com or 282-2311, extension 2250.
Want to join in?
Two chances:
• “We All We Got” will be hosting a march against Black on Black Crime at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, leaving from the Center Court Pool. The afterparty will feature music from three different DJs
• “Community Fun Day” noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Gluck Park, 7th and South, with school supplies, entertainment, refreshments and family fun.
