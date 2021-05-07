GENCO: ‘Viewshed’? ‘Wayfinding’? Balderdash.

Catching up:
• State Parks: Albany flacks assure me they really did invite us to the press event for the new visitor center. No one here found a press release, even in our junk folders. They apologized for the oversight and promise to amend distribution lists.
A press release would not have changed what is an unneeded new building that funnels travelers into the park and lets them know that if those visitors look around, and listen carefully over the din of the helicopters, there’s a big waterfall over there as well as some state-approved concessions.
The state-approved messaging appears to be "Pay for your parking, ride the boat and be on your way. There is no city to see here because we don’t really care, we just use the park to raise funds for attractions elsewhere. And oh by the way, visit our Grand Island Truck Stop. It’s just a 95-cent toll away on your way out of town.”
I love reading the jargon in the statement from the Parks spokesperson. Siting considered things like “visitor sequence,” “intuitive wayfinding” and “viewshed potential.” In the midst of that balderdash it seems like there should be a punchline but all I get is a profound sense of sadness and the desire to start a bonfire with the next thesaurus I see.
We want a commitment from the state for meaningful help for our city, not just lip service and a new way to fleece tourists. Is that too much to ask?
• Tom Darro on WEBR is a treasure. I have been on the air with him twice now. I think I need to do a story about Viewpoints. WLVL is an equal treasure. Especially Tradio. A reader asked recently what happened to a proposed partnership between our papers and the Lockport station. It happened before I was working here, but ultimately it was too much work. Our staff is stretched thin enough.
• Whistle Pig: I fielded numerous calls and emails about The Whistle Pig. I guess I am too new around here to really know, but apparently, back in the day, it was quite a landmark, sort of like the big blue whale on Young Street in Tonawanda. It is sad when things like that pass.
• Slow Roll is back: The weekly community bike ride started again last Monday in Buffalo. I am a huge advocate for community cycling and have come to love that event because it is the most integrated, egalitarian happening in Western New York. All are welcome and all come. It’s all about peace, love and understanding.
One of my favorite stories came from pedaling up next to a Black teen. He was wearing a basketball jersey and a sideways Yankees cap, the sort of kid I might fear in a different environment. I struck up a conversation.
He said he was a junior at Maritime Charter School and planned to attend Buffalo State on a Say Yes Scholarship. He also said he was planning to join ROTC.
If I hadn’t approached him, I wouldn’t have learned how bright his future was. In fact, if he’d ridden past me on his bike, and I was sitting in my car, I might have checked my door locks and looked around nervously.
That story rushed back to me last week when I walked into the School of Entrepreneur Thought in Niagara Falls. Demetreus Nix was chatting about the need for adult Black males in their community to be softer with white people.
“Oh sure, back in the day, I remember you see a white person parked on the street and step a little closer. You see them reach for the door lock. We was doin’ it on purpose (he was pantomiming a scared person reaching for the car door lock, cowering toward the console. And Demetreus was laughing about it. His representation was funny.) We can’t be doin’ that stuff no more. We need to be softer.”
I was contemplating that as I thought of that young man from Slow Roll. It might be possible I softened before meeting Demetreus, but we might be on the same path, "ashalam" as he says it. (It means “God willing” in Arabic).
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com or 282-2311, extension 2250.
