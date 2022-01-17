GENCO: Thoughts on a snowstorm.

I peaked out the window to confirm the predicted deluge. The forecast was spot on.
As I rolled over, I heard our neighbor’s snowblower. By the time I looked out the window he’d done our walk as well as his and two more.
Went for the measuring stick and stuck it in a fresh patch. 18 inches on the nose at 7 a.m. with more on the way.
Sunday, while watching football, I carefully untangled our longest extension cord, inspecting it and patching every damaged bit with electrical tape. I spread it across the yard to the garage, checked to make sure the snowblower would turn with its electric starter. The 8-horse, two-stage Ariens fired up easily. I didn’t give it another thought.
Went out to start it up Monday morning. No power. Thankfully, freshly tuned and gassed meant it only took two not-very-robust pulls to get it to go.
I used to have a 1998 or so Ariens just like this one. Then I found a 1982 in like-new condition for $100 (It still had the owner’s manual and a receipt from Ken’s in Elma. $1,200 somehow, even back then. I put both in my truck and took them to John, our trusty small engine mechanic.
“Keep that one,” John said. “They don’t make them like that anymore. All the internal parts are metal and the motor is better. It will last forever.”
I listed the newer snowblower on Craiglist and sold it for $350, $100 less than I’d paid a few years earlier at Bud’s Lawn Sprinkler and Snowblower shop on Ironton Street in North Tonawanda.
It took me about 90 minutes to clear the snow from our driveway and cars. Along the way, I saw other neighbors clearing snow as well. I also noticed. They seem to have smaller, less powerful machines. I hadn’t figured out it snow less here and for most storms, my big machine is overkill. For this one, it was just right.
During that whole time I snowblowed, only one vehicle went past, an NFTA bus. Coming back in the house, I realized the travel advisory had been elevated to a travel ban.
It was well past noon before it stopped snowing and before I saw a snowplow.
I spent about about 90 minutes wandering the neighborhood with my dog, taking photos. Everyone we encountered was aughable.
Days like this are made for hot coffee, a warm bowl of soup, a fire and perhaps a book. Eventually, the plows will come, the driving ban will get lifted and all will be well.
