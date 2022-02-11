GENCO: The ups and downs of change

It wasn’t until after last week’s column that a friend pointed out my journey to Niagara Falls constituted “white return,” the opposite of white flight.
I thought about that and pondered more this week as another murder occurred in Niagara Falls, the second one of 2022.
The thing is, it wasn’t connected to the “hood” or gang violence. It involved people from elsewhere. The same can be said for the first murder this year on Hyde Park. While the victim and suspect were known to leaders in the inner city, the killing apparently involved mental illness and domestic violence.
I can't say there won’t be any more killings in Niagara Falls this year, because there will be.
I can say as March approaches (17 days to go but who's counting?) that things have been quiet. And that continues a downward trend. There were 12 killings in Niagara Falls in 2021, most in impoverished neighborhoods and involving black-on-black violence.
Leaders like Demetreus Nix pulled together some people “in the life” early last year and tried to talk sense.
The take is that violence is more likely to happen over a matter of pride than it is to happen over a turf war. In other words, “he looked at me the wrong way” or “he disrespected me” is more likely to spur a shooting than “he sold drugs on the wrong corner” or “he owed me money.”
All that stuff can overshadow the positive things going on in the community. It’s all about Uniquia Lewis gathering girls at the Niagara Falls Entrepreneur School of Thought and etiquette and life skills. It’s also about the school turning over a basement room to a group of young men to give them a safe, wholesome place to hang out and be around role models. These are kids too often falling through the cracks.
For programs like that to make a difference, they have to have authenticity from within – in other words, participation needs to be voluntary and the role models need to be real.
There are good things going on in Lockport as well.
Consider the message delivered at Latter Rain Cathedral by Anna Adjei Barrett about Black trauma, truth and the peace that can come from embracing it, rising up and seeing good, hope and progress, as part of her speech for Black History Month.
We still have rough spots. Covid vaccination rates remain low in ZIP codes where people are more likely to be in poverty.
Redevelopment in our local cities continues to focus on mixed use development, often meaning retail downstairs and market rate apartments upstairs. I realized the other day this is codespeak for a new kind of redlining. The chance to work downstairs and afford the rent upstairs is slim to none. It is better than building another public housing project, but not by much.
Meanwhile, in Lockport, they still can’t find a nonwhite police officer to hire, even after the needless death of Troy Hodge.
It is OK. If we keep living the power of truth and speaking to all the people, not just those in front of us, a big difference can be made. We can embrace progress. We can see a new reality. A Black man was elected President. Soon we will have a Black woman as a Supreme Court Justice. We are making progress.
Joe Genco is the group news editor for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com or 716-282-2311, extension 2250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.