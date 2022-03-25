The pandemic is over. Dave Ostrowski killed it for us.
You might know him from the Lockport Winter Market or some bar where he collects coins to play background music for people who don’t often appreciate how hard it is to bang out other people’s songs while no one really listens and the occasional drunk stops by with a request for the Eagles or Tom Petty.
Before you get all twisted up, I understand we still need to be careful about covid, it’s just that things are starting to feel more normal.
On some gigs, a guy like Davey O is a human jukebox. Once in a while he gets to play his music: Original tunes, in an intimate setting.
Last Saturday night he was part of a singer/songwriter showcase that happens monthly at the Lewiston Opera House and is coordinated by Darryl Tonemah of Niagara County. Jason Mirek of Silver Creek and Tony Tripi of Buffalo rounded things out.
It’s a simple setting, a listening room where the artists are the focus and the audience listens respectfully, that we have been missing. Darryl told me it was OK to write about it for the paper. I hope I don’t ruin it when word gets out. You know what Yogi Berra said, “It’s too crowded, nobody goes there any more.
Darryl, a counselor by trade, is proud of his native heritage. There is more to be written about that another day. He opened the show with a sad song about a boy, likely the victim of fetal alcohol syndrome, who froze to death on the Standing Rock reservation in the Dakotas where Darryl lived for a time in his younger years.
The only thing missing was Mark Buell’s lousy coffee.
• • •
It was Dec. 31, 2016. My wife and I were planning a summer vacation to Lubec, Maine. We visited Leonard Oakes Winery in Medina and then headed to 811 Meadworks. Then we went to Mariachi d’Oro for a New Year’s Eve dinner. We love real Mexican food. The area seems to have a lot thanks to the number of migrant workers who drive the agriculture industry.
After dinner, we headed for Peace of Mind in Akron in Akron, a quaint coffee shop with good desserts. When we arrived, the lights were on but everything was different. It was totally changed. A bourbon-sipping curmudgeon looked up from the sheet music he was sorting.
“We were looking for Peace of Mind” I said.
“Well this is a music store now,” he said.
I looked at the wall and saw a poster promoting Selkie’s Nest in Lubec, Maine. I asked about it. Merriment ensued. Mark Buell, a talented musician and teacher, told us all about where his heart lived. We became friends.
In time, Davey O. started hosting Nickel City Sessions in the same format we experienced Saturday in Lewiston. It ended with the pandemic.
• • •
For a year, we have been lamenting a lack of original music in Niagara County, even if I am a subscriber to and spreader of Chloe Bravada’s weekly list of shows.
Anyway, on Saturday, we met Jason Mirek, a Silver Creek special ed teacher who writes songs of life, deep, sensitive and meaningful.
Tony Tripi rocks a little harder, brought a drummer and has a humorous edge.
As Ostrowski “sings it, I am life, living in the moment. I am life, driving out the dark.”
There were about 35 people there. Original music, whether acoustic or rock and roll, is, unfortunately, not as common and popular as it should be. Someplace less than 10 minutes from home where Beth and I can go enjoy it is a treasure we were missing.
Now, as for Lewiston, a few things are missing. A shop selling used records, a book store and a bike shop. Still, it’s a great place.
The next showcase is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. April 23.
